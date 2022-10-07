How does Overwatch 2’s ranking system work? Overwatch 2 ranks, explained

Competitive play is one of the main pillars that keeps Overwatch 2 alive, afloat, and one of the most popular multiplayer games available. People love seeing how good they can get in the game, and they love to beat down their opponents along the way. However, the ladder system has been slightly changed this time around. Here is how the Competitive 2.0 ranking system works in Overwatch 2.

How does the Competitive 2.0 ranking system work in Overwatch 2?

The way rankings in Overwatch 2 work seem to be similar to the first game, but there have been some changes. For starters, you no longer receive a numerical value that determines your skill rating. The only time you will see a number is if you make it into Top 500. Instead, you will be placed in a skill tier within a division. The main rankings of Bronze, Silver, Gold, etc., return from the original game, but now each one has five skill tiers within that you will move up and down. Your goal is to get to the number one skill tier in the division and then you can be promoted to the next division at skill tier five. Here are all of the skill tiers and divisions:

Bronze V-I

Silver V-I

Gold V-I

Platinum V-I

Diamond V-I

Master V-I

Grand Master V-I (Top 500 rankings in the game will receive a number denoting their placement)

With the skill rating number being taken away, the way you can team up with friends in the mode is also different. Between Bronze and Diamond, players can group up with people within two skill tiers of their own. For example, suppose you are at Platinum II. In that case, you can group up with friends within Platinum IV through Diamond V. Master players can only group up with players with one skill tier of themselves, and Grand Master players can only group within three skill tiers of where they are.

The last big change to how the ratings work is you will no longer have your skill rating adjusted every game. Instead, they will adjust every seven wins or 20 losses or ties. This hopefully will take a little more pressure off of you, helping you not stress too much about winning every single game.

Outside of that, Competitive is pretty similar to what it was in the first Overwatch. In Role Queue, you have a different ranking depending on the class you play. If you go a while without playing, there will still be a skill decay that will lower your ranking and place you in easier matches to prove you still deserve to be at the higher level. Just keep playing and try to get as high of a rank as you can.