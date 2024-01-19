All Pal Sphere Types & How To Craft Them

Recommended Videos

At first, the basic Pal Sphere is all you need to catch any of the creatures roaming around the lush green forests of Palworld. But eventually, stronger Pals will require higher-level Pal Spheres to recruit.

Pal Spheres are easy to craft, but you won’t want to use the same low-level blue capture devices for long. This guide will go over every type of Pal Sphere in Palworld as well as how to craft them!

How To Craft Basic Pal Spheres Palworld

The basic blue Pal Sphere (or white if you pick them up from the ground) is available from the start of Palworld. Once you pick up a few rocks and hit level two, you can spend your first earned Technology Points to buy the recipe and get to crafting.

To Craft a Pal Sphere at a Primitive Crafting Table, you will need:

5x Paldium Fragments

5x Wood

5x Stone

How To Craft Mega Pal Spheres In Palworld

Mega Spheres are something early-game players may also be accustomed to, as they can appear inside random chests. They have a much greater chance of catching Pals, but they’re a bit more expensive to craft. Players will also need to reach level 14 to unlock the recipe.

To Craft a Mega Sphere at a Sphere Factory I, you will need:

5x Paldium Fragments

1x Ingot

7x Wood

7x Stone

How To Craft Giga Pal Spheres In Palworld

Once you hit level 20, crafting in Palworld becomes a bit more intense, and you’ll need to start refining ingredients to make complex items. This includes the Giga Sphere, another step up from the Mega Sphere of tier 14.

To Craft a Giga Sphere at a Sphere Factory I, you will need:

3x Paldium Fragments

3x Ingot

10x Wood

10x Stone

How To Craft Hyper Spheres In Palworld

By the time you’ve reached level 27 and are able to craft Hyper Spheres, your team of monsters should feel beefy, and your quaint camp should be in the beginning stages of transforming into an industrial compound. And you’ll need to start automating a lot of uncommon materials if you want to pump out Hyper Spheres.

To Craft a Hyper Sphere at a Sphere Factory II, you will need:

5x Paldium Fragments

5x Ingots

12x Wood

2x Cement

How To Craft Ultra Spheres In Palworld

In order to craft Ultra Spheres, players will need to reach level 35. The ingredients that go into this massively powerful capture device are much more exotic than the Pal Spheres before it, thus making it one of the most powerful Pal Spheres in the game.

To Craft an Ultra Sphere at a Sphere Factory III, you will need:

7x Paldium Fragment

8x Refined Ingot

3x Carbon Fiber

3x Cement

How To Craft Legendary Spheres In Palworld

The final tier of Pal Spheres is unlocked once players reach level 44. This is the end game of Pal Spheres, and for good reason. The Legendary Sphere guarantees a catch on almost every Pal it comes into contact with. Very few are able to withstand its power.

To Craft a Legendary Sphere at a Sphere Factory III, you will need: