All Pal Status Ailments in Palworld & How to Cure Them

Recommended Videos

Hoarding Pals and having them work overtime at your base sounds fun until you realize they all need to be cared for and cured when they get all these status ailments in Palworld.

I love being able to go out on adventures while my Pals keep the mining, lumbering, cooking, and breeding under control. However, sometimes, having 16 children at home alone is more trouble than what I actually bargained for. In this guide, I’ll show you how to care for your Pals and treat all their status ailments in Palworld.

Pal Maintenance & Care Tips for Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pals will work and fight for you as long as they’ve got food, a hot spring, and a bed in Palworld.

Build either Straw or Fluffy beds for them from the Infrastructure section in the build menu.

for them from the Infrastructure section in the build menu. Build a Hot Spring (or two) for them from the Infrastructure section in the build menu.

for them from the Infrastructure section in the build menu. Build a Feeder Box for them from the Food section in the build menu. Keep it stocked by either filling it manually or keeping the best farming Pals in Palworld at your base.

Related: How To Leave A Dungeon In Palworld

However, even if you’ve got all these buildings in your base, your Pals can still get stressed out due to “poor working conditions.” To get better working conditions in Palworld, make sure they have all the buildings outlined above and that they’re all accessible.

If your Pal can’t reach their bed, they will sleep on the floor. A stocked Feeder Box means nothing to a Pal who can’t reach it either. If your base isn’t strategically placed in one of the best spots, Pals are likely to get stuck on cliffs or rivers, meaning they won’t get to their destination.

To treat an ill or injured Palworld, build a Medicine Workbench. This is part of the tutorial quests and will set you up for better Pal maintenance in the game.

All Status Ailments & How to Cure Them in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

To treat an ill or injured Palworld, build a Medicine Workbench. This is part of the tutorial quests and will set you up for better Pal maintenance in the game.

Sadly, Pals won’t be treating themselves. This means you’ll have to identify their status ailments and cure them. Below, you’ll find a list of every issue your Pal can have and how to fix it in Palworld: