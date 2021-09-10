All perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Perks are an important element of Call of Duty: Vanguard as they heighten your soldier’s abilities. Want to be immune from gas after many hours of survival training? You can do that. Want to reduce your damage from those pesky explosives? You can do that too. Here’s a deep dive on all the perks of Call of Duty: Vanguard.

So far in the game, there are 12 perks to choose from, which are divided into three sections. Many of the perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard have to be unlocked by gaining experience levels in the game. Below is a detailed list of what level you need to acquire the perk and what each of them provides you. You can find your perks in the loadout menu. It’s under the secondary weapon placement.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Perk 1

Ghost A classic perk is back in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Ghost lets you be undetectable from spy planes, enemy intel, and field mics. This is what we recommend to equip at all times, especially if you’re a sniper or like to camp (we see you).

Fortified (unlocked at Level 5) This perks reduces damage and health regen delay from being hit by explosives. Your damage reduction is also increased while mounted, crouched, or prone.

Low Profile (unlocked at Level 13) This perks makes you immune by Piercing Vision. This effect in the game causes you to slow down while being suppresed, so this is a great perk to have equipped in tactical matches.

Survival Training (unlocked at Level 19) You’ll gain a maximized resistance to stun effects and you’ll be immune to gas.



Perk 2

High Alert Your vision pulses whenever enemies outside of your perspective can see you and target you.

Radar (unlocked at Level 7) Players who fire unsilenced weapons immediately show up on your minimap. This is a good way to find out where campers are hiding if their weapons aren’t silenced.

Forward Intel (unlocked at Level 15) With a wiodened minimap, you’ll see indicators for enemy reinforcements. You’ll know where they’re spawning from so you can get ready to strike.

Tracker (unlocked at Level 23) Similar to a game like Dead by Daylight, your enemies leave a footprint trail. You can also see enemy death locations and hide their death markers.



Perk 3

Demolition You’ll gain an extra lethal tool when you spawn. When you throw lethals, you’ll also see it’s trajectory.

Double Time (unlocked at Level 11) This doubles the duration of your t actical sprint, while increases crouch movement by 30%.

Tactician (unlocked at Level 17) If you love your tactical equipment, you’ll be a fan of this. It restocks your equipment every 30 seconds.

Overkill (unlocked at 27) You can now equip two primary weapons like an assault rifle and a sniper.



If you want to figure out which killstreaks you should have with your perks, we’ve listed them all. Good luck, soldier.