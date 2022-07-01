All Pheromosa weaknesses and the best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Pheromosa is an Ultra Beast you can encounter in Pokémon Go. Like legendary Pokémon, Pheromosa will be available for you to catch by participating in five-star raids. It will only appear for a brief time, meaning you and your friends will need to work together to take it down. This guide covers all Pheromosa weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

How to beat Pheromosa

All Pheromosa weaknesses

Pheromosa is a Bug and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fairy, Fire, Flying, and Psychic-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Dark, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. We recommend leaning into Pheromosa’s weaknesses by having a resilient Pokémon handle its attack. This Pokémon has an incredible attack power but an extremely weak defense stat. However, you might be able to overpower it by out damaging it in a raid battle.

Best Pokémon counters to Pheromosa

The best Pokémon to counter Pheromosa will be Braviary, Honchkrow, and Mega Pidgeot.

Braviary is a Normal and Flying-type Pokémon. It has several notable Flying-type moves that will be perfect for taking down Pheromosa. Although Braviary does not have a high defense stat, it’s suitable for steadily hitting Flying-type attacks and chipping away Pheromosa’s health. The best moveset is the fast move Air Slash and the charged move Brave Bird.

Next, we have Honchkrow, a Dark and Flying-type Pokémon. Similar to Braviary, it has several Flying-type moves that will damage Pheromosa. This Pokémon has an even weaker defense and lower attack, but it will be perfect for this raid. The best moveset for Honchkrow is the fast move Peck and the charged move Sky Attack.

Finally, we have Mega Pidgeot, another Normal and Flying-type Pokémon. If you want to optimize using Flying-type Pokémon alongside your teammates, Mega Pidgeot will increase their attack power, making short work of Pheromosa during this event. The best moveset to teach it is the fast move Gust and the charged move Brave Bird.

You will need to bring a full team of six Pokémon to defeat Pheromosa. These are the best Pokémon for you to use to round out the rest of your team.

Blaziken

Mega Charizard Y

Mewtwo

Moltres

Scyther

Togekiss

Toucannon

Yveltal

Zapdos

You will have a chance to catch Pheromosa after defeating it in the raid. Unfortunately, no shiny version will be available.