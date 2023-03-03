All Pikachu forms and variants in the Pokémon series
This mouse has a lot of different looks.
Pikachu is a global star. Being the mascot of Pokémon has given this electric mouse the spotlight for decades and that is not being given up anytime soon. Since the beginning, we have seen Pikachu be represented in many different ways, getting special variants that sometimes give special abilities and there is even a subset of Pokémon that clone the creature. Here are all of the various forms of Pikachu in the Pokémon series.
All Pikachu evolutions in the Pokémon series
Pikachu has three stages in its evolution line throughout the Pokémon series. When hatched from an egg, it starts out as the adorable Pichu. When its friendship is raised high enough, it will evolve into Pikachu. At this point, you can tell when a Pikachu is male or female by its tail. If shaped like a lightning bolt, it is male. A heart end is female. Pikachu can then evolve into Raichu when a Thunder Stone is used on it. In the Alolan region, Raichu has a specific form where it surfs around on its tail and is a Psychic-type.
These are the current evolution forms of Pikachu, but there almost was an additional one beyond Raichu. During the development of Pokémon Red and Green, Raichu had an evolution called Gorochu that was cut from the game. By this point, it is unlikely to ever be an official evolution.
All Pikachu clones in the Pokémon series
Every generation of Pokémon games adds in a new Pokémon that shares a lot of the same characteristics of Pikachu. Here is the full list of Pikachu clones:
- Dedenne
- Emolga
- Minun
- Morpeko
- Pachirisu
- Pawmi
- Plusle
- Togedemaru
While not an Electric Pokémon, some people also consider Mimikyu to be a Pikachu clone, although that Pokémon is trying to emulate the popularity that Pikachu gets as the face of the series. Marill is also seen by some to ne a clone given that it is a small mouse with similar characteristics, although it is a Water-type.
All Pikachu special forms in the Pokémon series
Throughout the many releases of Pokémon games, we have seen Pikachu represented in many different ways. Sometimes this is with a new outfit or we can see it take a completely altered form and sometimes it can allow them to ise different abilities. Here is a list of those different Pikachu looks.
- Ash’s Hat Pikachu
- Beanie Hat Pikachu
- Belle Pikachu
- Brendan’s Hat Pikachu
- Cake Costume Pikachu
- Captain Pikachu
- Charizard Hat Pikachu
- Detective Pikachu
- Explorer Pikachu
- Festive Pikachu
- Flower Crown Pikachu
- Flying Pikachu
- Gigantamax Pikachu
- Gracidea Pikachu
- Green T-shirt Pikachu
- H.F. Hat Pikachu
- Halloween Mischief Pikachu
- Lucario Hat Pikachu
- May’s Bow Pikachu
- Meloetta Hat Pikachu
- Mimikyu Costume Pikachu
- New Year’s Pikachu
- Okinawa Kariyushi Shirt Pikachu
- Party Hat Pikachu
- Party Top Hat Pikachu
- Ph.D Pikachu
- Pikachu Libre
- Pokémon TCG Hat Pikachu
- Pop Star Pikachu
- Pretend Boss Pikachu
- Purple T-shirt Pikachu
- Rayquaza Hat Pikachu
- Rock Star Pikachu
- Safari Hat Pikachu
- Santa Hat Pikachu
- Shaymin Scarf Pikachu
- Special Delivery Pikachu
- Summer Style Pikachu
- Surfing Pikachu
- Strawhat Pikachu
- Tera Pikachu
- Umbreon Hat Pikachu
- Winter Carnival Pikachu
- Witch’s Hat Pikachu