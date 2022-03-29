All Poetry Page Locations in Tangledrift in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

After terrorizing a town by helping a menacing stalk, you enter Tangledrift in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. At this location, you can find one poetry page that you can add to your collection.

#1 – Near the introductory slide

Screenshot by Gamepur

The one and only poetry page in Tangledrift is located nearby the entrance of the area. First, get to the top of the hill and run past the first house where you meet up with the Punchfather (Brick). You’ll see a bunch of dead mushroom creatures in front of a fireplace. Continue down the path until you see a slide down to the next area. Directly in front of you, you’ll see a piece of land that’s behind the slide. This is where you want to jump to. Ride the slide and then press the cross button (or A on Xbox) to jump to the right. Climb on top of the hilly section to find the poetry page on a wooden chair. It’s left of a weapon treasure chest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Gaining poetry pages gives you XP, and if you collect all of them, you’ll receive a 10% increase in your intelligence statistic. Keep exploring and go to places like Brighthoof and the Weepwild Dankness to find all the poetry pages you can get.