All Poetry Page Locations in Weepwild Dankness in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The poetry pages are spread throughout Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, and the Weepwild Dankness certainly has one. Here’s where to find it to receive the beauty of the text.

#1 – Near Llance’s Mushroom

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Weepwild Dankness is home to only one poetry page, despite its large size. You’ll find it at the center of the map, nearby where Llance asked you to bounce on his mushrooms. Claptrap is also along for the ride during that mission.

Now go east of that location from the compass on your mini-map and then turn left towards a wooden bridge. Cross over it and you’ll find yourself in a goblin village. Turn immediately left and you’ll see a corrosive and large acorn. Go past that and jump over the rockface. You’ll notice the poetry page on the ground to the right-hand side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

It’s also close to where you first meet Torgue. The poetry page is west of his initial location.

