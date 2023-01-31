All POIs in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s Ashika Island

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is bringing back Resurgence, the battle royale mode that takes place on a smaller map and is not as jam-packed with players as you would usually see in Al Mazrah. These smaller areas allow for incoming modes that allow respawning, so it’s not always an issue of one mistake and being sent back out to the menu. The first Resurgence map is called Ashika Island. It can have up to 50 players on it at a time and looks pretty. Here are all of the POIs on Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

All points of interest on Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The below overhead shot shows many of the areas you can drop to at the start of a game on Ashika Island in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, but there is one underground area and we have seen some close up images of certain POIs.

Image via Activision

Beach Club

Image via Activision

Beach Club has a few buildings sprinkled around its area but is mostly wide-open for firefights. The area between the sand and the round building in the water should allow for some water combat, with the structures providing cover. There is also a pool area to the left.

Oganikku Farms

Oganikku Farms is in the northwestern portion of the map and has multiple smaller buildings to jump in and out of. We can’t tell much from the overhead shot of the map, but there is a lot of open area to the north for long-range shooting.

Port Ashika

Port Ashika is to the south of Tsuki Castle. Outside of the buildings in this area seems to be a container yard, a couple of silos, and plenty of water.

Residential

Residential is an area with a lot of housing to look through for supplies. The overhead shot seems to show some shrines and maybe a large temple where people can fight as well.

Shipwreck

On the far east of the map is Shipwreck, where some large shipping containers have spilled out onto the beach. Those containers look to be great for cover and we would imagine some good vantage points for anyone who gets on the ships.

Town Center

Image via Activision

Town Center is a market area with a lot of buildings and stalls to duck in and out of. Outside of the buildings looks to be great for long-range shooters, with people preferring closer engagements sticking to the inside.

Tsuki Castle

Image via Activision

Tsuki Castle is a large building with walls on its side near the center of the island, making it a decent spot for defending yourself if you get here before others, but a lot of people will likely drop here. The social media post showing the area did hint at a secret area being here, so a hidden room might be behind a wall or something like that.

Underground Waterway

Image via Activision

As you might imagine, Underground Waterway is a subterranean location with a river going through it. This caved area has a lot of high walls, so anyone jumping in could be in big danger from enemies looking from above. It also appears to pour out into Port Ashika.