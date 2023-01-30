Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 teaser confirms Season 2’s theme and the name of its Resurgence map

There is no denying that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will look awfully different once its second season debuts later this February. Last week, its developer unleashed a list of earth-shattering changes affecting the game’s mechanics soon, and now has followed up with a short, but promising trailer detailing its Resurgence map. By all appearances, the footage may even add some extra weight to recent Season 2 leaks.

In a new post uploaded by Call of Duty’s official Twitter account, a strange video has now showcased Season 2’s logo and the shape of the incoming Resurgence mode’s next map. Bizarrely, the footage displays a marble seemingly writing the words “Sea Lion” in Japanese. Although it is unclear if this is the name of the season, the account also tweeted that the new small map will go by Ashika Island.

Enjoy a moment of zen before battle 🌀



Tac map reveal tomorrow. Notis on 💥 #ResurgenceReturns #Warzone2 pic.twitter.com/mYHH3hN7H1 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 30, 2023 via Call of Duty’s Twitter

As insignificant as the details may appear, the video evidently points to several claims made about Warzone 2.0’s second season possibly being correct. For one, alleged key art has reasoned that the season may have a Japanese theme, even displaying a remade version of World at War’s Castle location. More importantly, a supposedly leaked mock-up of the next Resurgence map — which also features Castle — takes almost the exact same shape as the layout shown in the teaser.

Related: Father and son gaming duo get the world’s youngest nuke in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Developers Raven Software and Infinity Ward have not debuted any of the locations this map will hold yet, but the footage does state that an unveiling of its tac map will happen sometime on January 31. Although it is not expected to bear former Resurgence POIs, the next season may feel far too familiar for some. Following the announcement of Season 2’s gameplay changes, fans expressed concerns over the battle royale adopting a handful of features last seen from the original Warzone.