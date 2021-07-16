All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 increased Pokémon spawns, event raids, new shiny Pokémon, and bonuses in Pokémon Go
Everyone benefits from the big event.
The big event of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 means players have access to a variety of rewards and bonuses for attending the event in Pokémon Go. It’s a virtual event, which means you can participate while living anywhere in the world. For those who purchase a ticket, on day one, you can receive Habitat Rotations throughout the day, and then the second day is all about raiding with several Raid Hours happening. However, if not looking to participate in the event and playing the game, there are still several bonuses in Pokémon Go. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and bonuses.
These are the details we have for all of the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 habitat rotations for day one and the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 raid hour rotations for day two.
All increased spawns
These are all of the wild increased Pokémon spawns that can appear in the wild. If you want to have a better chance of encountering this Pokémon, you can always use incense to lure them to your location.
- Pikachu (Pokémon Go Fest 2021 costume)
- Chimecho
- Kricketot
- Audino
These are the Pokémon that will be appearing more often that are lured to your location using incense, and we highly recommend sticking to incense if you’re hunting these ones.
- Unown F
- Unown G
All event raids
These are the Pokémon that will be spawning into one-star and three-star raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. In addition, Mewtwo is returning to Pokémon Go for five-star raid encounters.
- Cranidos
- Deino
- Galarian Ponyta (Pokémon Go Fest 2021 costume)
- Galarian Weezing
- Galarian Zigzagoon (Pokémon Go Fest 2021 costume)
- Hitmontop
- Mewtwo
- Shieldon
All new shiny Pokémon
These are all of the new shiny Pokémon that will be showing up during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Following the event, you can expect to see these Pokémon’s shiny forms available whenever you encounter them moving forward.
- Audino
- Chimecho
- Exploud
- Loudred
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Swak
- Throh
- Tympole
- Unown F
- Unown G
- Whismur
All bonuses
These are all of the bonuses every player in Pokémon Go will receive during the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 weekend.
- All lure modules last for three hours
- Egg Hatch distance has been cut in half
- Evolve Kirlia to teach Gardevoir Synchronoise
- Evolve Vibrava to teach Flygon Earth Power
- Six Special Trades per day