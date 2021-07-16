All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 increased Pokémon spawns, event raids, new shiny Pokémon, and bonuses in Pokémon Go

The big event of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 means players have access to a variety of rewards and bonuses for attending the event in Pokémon Go. It’s a virtual event, which means you can participate while living anywhere in the world. For those who purchase a ticket, on day one, you can receive Habitat Rotations throughout the day, and then the second day is all about raiding with several Raid Hours happening. However, if not looking to participate in the event and playing the game, there are still several bonuses in Pokémon Go. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s increased spawns, encounters, event raids, and bonuses.

These are the details we have for all of the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 habitat rotations for day one and the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 raid hour rotations for day two.

All increased spawns

These are all of the wild increased Pokémon spawns that can appear in the wild. If you want to have a better chance of encountering this Pokémon, you can always use incense to lure them to your location.

Pikachu (Pokémon Go Fest 2021 costume)

Chimecho

Kricketot

Audino

These are the Pokémon that will be appearing more often that are lured to your location using incense, and we highly recommend sticking to incense if you’re hunting these ones.

Unown F

Unown G

All event raids

These are the Pokémon that will be spawning into one-star and three-star raids during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. In addition, Mewtwo is returning to Pokémon Go for five-star raid encounters.

Cranidos

Deino

Galarian Ponyta (Pokémon Go Fest 2021 costume)

Galarian Weezing

Galarian Zigzagoon (Pokémon Go Fest 2021 costume)

Hitmontop

Mewtwo

Shieldon

All new shiny Pokémon

These are all of the new shiny Pokémon that will be showing up during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Following the event, you can expect to see these Pokémon’s shiny forms available whenever you encounter them moving forward.

Audino

Chimecho

Exploud

Loudred

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Swak

Throh

Tympole

Unown F

Unown G

Whismur

All bonuses

These are all of the bonuses every player in Pokémon Go will receive during the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 weekend.