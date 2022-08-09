All Pokémon Go Fest: Finale raids

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event will close out the Season of Go, ushering in a new season and story for players to enjoy to close out 2022. The Go Fest: Finale event will be massive, and you will have the chance to part in it, but only if you appear on the day. There are several Pokémon appearing throughout this event that you can catch, along with several raid Pokémon if you want to battle them. This guide covers all the raids available during the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event.

All raids in Pokémon Go Fest: Finale

There will be several rotating raid Pokémon and those that remain static throughout the event. The Pokémon rotating out of raids will be Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego. You can find them at specific times throughout the Go Fest: Finale event. The event will occur on August 27 from 10 AM to 6 PM in your local time zone. If you’re keen to add a particular Ultra Beast to your collection, you want to make sure to encounter them at a specific time and make sure to bring plenty of Raid Passes.

Here’s a breakdown of the static Pokémon appearing in raids during the event.

Axew

Brionne

Dartrix

Druddigon

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf

Rockruff

Salamence

Snorlax

Torracat

This will be a good opportunity to potentially catch a shiny Axew, Rockruff, Snorlax, or Druddigon. However, with the Ultra Beasts appearing simultaneously, we recommend players prioritize those Pokémon over the others.

These are the rotations for the four Ultra Beasts appearing during the Go Fest: Finale event.

Pheromosa (10 AM to 12 PM)

Buzzwole (12 PM to 2 PM)

Xurkitree (2 PM to 4 PM

Buzzwole, Phermosa, Xurkitree, and Nihilego (4 PM to 6 PM)

There are several wild Pokémon you can catch while these Ultra Beasts are appearing in the wild. We recommend being careful with your timing to ensure you catch all these Pokémon while you have the chance.