All Post-Shadowbringers main scenario quests in Final Fantasy XIV Online

The main scenario quests you want to finish to prepare yourself for the Endwalker’s expansion.

There are multiple main scenario quests for you to finish in Final Fantasy XIV Online. These quests take you through the game’s primary story, and this is a story that first began when the game was released in 2010 and has continued for the better part of ten years. With the Endwalkers Expansion, the story has come to an end, and the next journey is about to happen, with players going to the moon. These are all of the main scenario quests you can go through to keep up with the story of Final Fantasy XIV Online as the story wraps up for Shadowbringers, the expansion right before Endwalkers.

All Post-Shadowbringers main scenario quests

Patch 5.1 main scenario quests

These are all of the Vows of Virtue and Deeds of Cruelty main scenario quests. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to The Grand Cosmos dungeon.

QuestsQuest Giver
Shaken ResolveTataru
A Grand AdventureCrystal Exarch
A Welcome GuestAlphinaud
Good for the SoulBeq Lugg
Nowhere to TurnKai-Shirr
A Notable AbsenceAlphinaud
For the PeopleAlphinaud
Finding Good HelpChai-Nuzz
Moving ForwardChai-Nuzz
Vows of Virtue, Deeds of CrueltyAlphinaud

Patch 5.2 main scenario quests

These main scenario quests were added in patch 5.2. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to the Anamnesis Anyder dungeon.

QuestsQuest Giver
Old Enemies, New ThreatsKrile
The Way HomeKrile
Seeking CounselAlphinaud
Facing the TruthLyna
A Sleep DisturbedCrystal Exarch
An Old FriendY’shtola
Deep DesignsY’shtola
A Whale’s TaleUrianger
Beneath the SurfaceUrianger
Echoes of the Fallen StarUrianger

Patch 5.3 main scenario quests

These main scenario quests were added in patch 5.3. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to The Heroes’ Gauntlet dungeon and the Seat of Sacrifice level 80 trial.

QuestsQuest Giver
In the Name of the LightManager of Suites
Heroic DreamsEirwel
Fraying ThreadsRyne
Food for the SoulTataru
Faded MemoriesThancred
Etched in the StarsPeculiar Crystal
The Converging LightY’shtola
Hope’s ConfluenceCrystal Exarch
Nothing UnsaidY’shtola
The Journey ContinuesAlphinaud
Unto the MorrowUrianger
Reflections in CrystalRyne

Patch 5.4 main scenario quests

These main scenario quests were added for patch 5.4. You will need to complete the previous patch’s quests, and you must be level 80. These quests give you access to the Matoya’s Relict dungeon.

QuestsQuest Giver
Alisaie’s QuestKrile
The Wisdom of AllagG’raha Tia
Reviving the LegacyG’raha Tia
Forget us NotAlisaie
Like Master, Like PupilY’shtola
The Admirals’ ResolveAlphinaud
The Search for SicardAlphinaud
On Rough SeasAlphinaud
The Great Ship VylbrandMerlwyb
Futures RewrittenAlphinaud

Patch 5.5 main scenario quests

These were the main scenario quests added for patch 5.5. You will need to complete the previous quests to start them. This gives you access to the Paglth’an dungeon.

QuestsQuest Giver
Unto the BreachAlisaie
Here Be DragonsAlphinaud
Righteous IndignationEstinien
For VengeanceRestrainment Node
The Flames of WarG’raha Tia
When the Dust SettlesAlphinaud

Patch 5.6 main scenario quests

These quests were added for patch 5.6, and you can complete them after finishing the previous patch’s main scenario quests. You gain access to the Shush emote.

QuestQuest Giver
The Company we KeepAlisaie
On Official BusinessAlphinaud
Death Unto DawnKan-E-Senna

