All Post-Shadowbringers main scenario quests in Final Fantasy XIV Online

There are multiple main scenario quests for you to finish in Final Fantasy XIV Online. These quests take you through the game’s primary story, and this is a story that first began when the game was released in 2010 and has continued for the better part of ten years. With the Endwalkers Expansion, the story has come to an end, and the next journey is about to happen, with players going to the moon. These are all of the main scenario quests you can go through to keep up with the story of Final Fantasy XIV Online as the story wraps up for Shadowbringers, the expansion right before Endwalkers.

All Post-Shadowbringers main scenario quests

Patch 5.1 main scenario quests

These are all of the Vows of Virtue and Deeds of Cruelty main scenario quests. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to The Grand Cosmos dungeon.

Quests Quest Giver Shaken Resolve Tataru A Grand Adventure Crystal Exarch A Welcome Guest Alphinaud Good for the Soul Beq Lugg Nowhere to Turn Kai-Shirr A Notable Absence Alphinaud For the People Alphinaud Finding Good Help Chai-Nuzz Moving Forward Chai-Nuzz Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty Alphinaud

Patch 5.2 main scenario quests

These main scenario quests were added in patch 5.2. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to the Anamnesis Anyder dungeon.

Quests Quest Giver Old Enemies, New Threats Krile The Way Home Krile Seeking Counsel Alphinaud Facing the Truth Lyna A Sleep Disturbed Crystal Exarch An Old Friend Y’shtola Deep Designs Y’shtola A Whale’s Tale Urianger Beneath the Surface Urianger Echoes of the Fallen Star Urianger

Patch 5.3 main scenario quests

These main scenario quests were added in patch 5.3. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to The Heroes’ Gauntlet dungeon and the Seat of Sacrifice level 80 trial.

Quests Quest Giver In the Name of the Light Manager of Suites Heroic Dreams Eirwel Fraying Threads Ryne Food for the Soul Tataru Faded Memories Thancred Etched in the Stars Peculiar Crystal The Converging Light Y’shtola Hope’s Confluence Crystal Exarch Nothing Unsaid Y’shtola The Journey Continues Alphinaud Unto the Morrow Urianger Reflections in Crystal Ryne

Patch 5.4 main scenario quests

These main scenario quests were added for patch 5.4. You will need to complete the previous patch’s quests, and you must be level 80. These quests give you access to the Matoya’s Relict dungeon.

Quests Quest Giver Alisaie’s Quest Krile The Wisdom of Allag G’raha Tia Reviving the Legacy G’raha Tia Forget us Not Alisaie Like Master, Like Pupil Y’shtola The Admirals’ Resolve Alphinaud The Search for Sicard Alphinaud On Rough Seas Alphinaud The Great Ship Vylbrand Merlwyb Futures Rewritten Alphinaud

Patch 5.5 main scenario quests

These were the main scenario quests added for patch 5.5. You will need to complete the previous quests to start them. This gives you access to the Paglth’an dungeon.

Quests Quest Giver Unto the Breach Alisaie Here Be Dragons Alphinaud Righteous Indignation Estinien For Vengeance Restrainment Node The Flames of War G’raha Tia When the Dust Settles Alphinaud

Patch 5.6 main scenario quests

These quests were added for patch 5.6, and you can complete them after finishing the previous patch’s main scenario quests. You gain access to the Shush emote.