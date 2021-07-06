All Post-Shadowbringers main scenario quests in Final Fantasy XIV Online
The main scenario quests you want to finish to prepare yourself for the Endwalker’s expansion.
There are multiple main scenario quests for you to finish in Final Fantasy XIV Online. These quests take you through the game’s primary story, and this is a story that first began when the game was released in 2010 and has continued for the better part of ten years. With the Endwalkers Expansion, the story has come to an end, and the next journey is about to happen, with players going to the moon. These are all of the main scenario quests you can go through to keep up with the story of Final Fantasy XIV Online as the story wraps up for Shadowbringers, the expansion right before Endwalkers.
All Post-Shadowbringers main scenario quests
Patch 5.1 main scenario quests
These are all of the Vows of Virtue and Deeds of Cruelty main scenario quests. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to The Grand Cosmos dungeon.
|Quests
|Quest Giver
|Shaken Resolve
|Tataru
|A Grand Adventure
|Crystal Exarch
|A Welcome Guest
|Alphinaud
|Good for the Soul
|Beq Lugg
|Nowhere to Turn
|Kai-Shirr
|A Notable Absence
|Alphinaud
|For the People
|Alphinaud
|Finding Good Help
|Chai-Nuzz
|Moving Forward
|Chai-Nuzz
|Vows of Virtue, Deeds of Cruelty
|Alphinaud
Patch 5.2 main scenario quests
These main scenario quests were added in patch 5.2. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to the Anamnesis Anyder dungeon.
|Quests
|Quest Giver
|Old Enemies, New Threats
|Krile
|The Way Home
|Krile
|Seeking Counsel
|Alphinaud
|Facing the Truth
|Lyna
|A Sleep Disturbed
|Crystal Exarch
|An Old Friend
|Y’shtola
|Deep Designs
|Y’shtola
|A Whale’s Tale
|Urianger
|Beneath the Surface
|Urianger
|Echoes of the Fallen Star
|Urianger
Patch 5.3 main scenario quests
These main scenario quests were added in patch 5.3. You will want to be level 80 to complete them. These quests give you access to The Heroes’ Gauntlet dungeon and the Seat of Sacrifice level 80 trial.
|Quests
|Quest Giver
|In the Name of the Light
|Manager of Suites
|Heroic Dreams
|Eirwel
|Fraying Threads
|Ryne
|Food for the Soul
|Tataru
|Faded Memories
|Thancred
|Etched in the Stars
|Peculiar Crystal
|The Converging Light
|Y’shtola
|Hope’s Confluence
|Crystal Exarch
|Nothing Unsaid
|Y’shtola
|The Journey Continues
|Alphinaud
|Unto the Morrow
|Urianger
|Reflections in Crystal
|Ryne
Patch 5.4 main scenario quests
These main scenario quests were added for patch 5.4. You will need to complete the previous patch’s quests, and you must be level 80. These quests give you access to the Matoya’s Relict dungeon.
|Quests
|Quest Giver
|Alisaie’s Quest
|Krile
|The Wisdom of Allag
|G’raha Tia
|Reviving the Legacy
|G’raha Tia
|Forget us Not
|Alisaie
|Like Master, Like Pupil
|Y’shtola
|The Admirals’ Resolve
|Alphinaud
|The Search for Sicard
|Alphinaud
|On Rough Seas
|Alphinaud
|The Great Ship Vylbrand
|Merlwyb
|Futures Rewritten
|Alphinaud
Patch 5.5 main scenario quests
These were the main scenario quests added for patch 5.5. You will need to complete the previous quests to start them. This gives you access to the Paglth’an dungeon.
|Quests
|Quest Giver
|Unto the Breach
|Alisaie
|Here Be Dragons
|Alphinaud
|Righteous Indignation
|Estinien
|For Vengeance
|Restrainment Node
|The Flames of War
|G’raha Tia
|When the Dust Settles
|Alphinaud
Patch 5.6 main scenario quests
These quests were added for patch 5.6, and you can complete them after finishing the previous patch’s main scenario quests. You gain access to the Shush emote.
|Quest
|Quest Giver
|The Company we Keep
|Alisaie
|On Official Business
|Alphinaud
|Death Unto Dawn
|Kan-E-Senna