All preorder bonuses for Ghostwire: Tokyo

To help incentivize players to pre-order and purchase their games early, publishers have been ballooning the rewards you get for each pre-order tier. While it is great to get some exclusive content if you want it, it can be hard to keep track of it all as publishers introduce several levels of incentives. Here are all of the bonuses you get for pre-ordering Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Luckily, there are only two pre-order tiers that you have to choose from for Ghostwire: Tokyo. Standard is the usual full price of $60, and the Deluxe version is $80.

Standard Edition

Image via Tango Gameworks

For pre-ordering the Standard Edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo, you will get a Biker Outfit (PS5 exclusive) and a Hannya Outfit. Additionally, PS+ subscribers will get the game for 10% off the full price when pre-ordering on the PlayStation Store.

If you pre-order from Best Buy, you will get a free steelbook case for the game. Gamestop pre-orders will get a free tin poster to hang up in their room.

Deluxe Edition

Image via Tango Gameworks

For the Deluxe Edition of Ghostwire: Tokyo, you, of course, will get the game, a Shinobi Outfit and Kunai bundle, and an outfit pack of four separate streetwear clothes. Additionally, pre-ordering on the PlayStation Store will give you a 10% discount for PS+ subscribers and three-day early access to the game.