All Pro Clubs perks in FIFA 22 – Full list, descriptions, and more

FIFA 22 is seemingly take a page out of the EA Sports NHL playbook, as the development team announced via a Patch Notes article on August 4 that perks will be a new addition to Pro Clubs. Much like with traits in the NHL franchise, perks can be added to your virtual character in Pro Clubs. Each perk has a unique description, and when equipped, can give you character added boosts.

So, what perks will be in FIFA 22? Let’s take a look at all the available perks in FIFA

A look at perks in FIFA 22

Here’s a look at the all the perks in FIFA 22, starting with the attacking ones:

Attacking Perks

Distance Shooter – Increases your accuracy and power from long distance shots. Grants you the Finesse Shot trait and 5 star Weak Foot ability.

– Increases your accuracy and power from long distance shots. Grants you the Finesse Shot trait and 5 star Weak Foot ability. One Time Shot – Increases your finishing ability during one time shots or headers. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

– Increases your finishing ability during one time shots or headers. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability. Set Piece Beacon – Increases your Heading Attributes during Set Pieces (Free Kick, Corner Kick, Throw In) for 5 seconds after the ball is in play and grants you the Power Header Trait.

– Increases your Heading Attributes during Set Pieces (Free Kick, Corner Kick, Throw In) for 5 seconds after the ball is in play and grants you the Power Header Trait. Clutch Finisher – Increases your shooting Attributes during the last 15 minutes and extra time. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

– Increases your shooting Attributes during the last 15 minutes and extra time. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability. Hot Streak – Shooting Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after you score a goal. Grants you the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

– Shooting Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after you score a goal. Grants you the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability. Quick Reply – Shooting Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after conceding a goal. Grants the Finesse Shot and Power Header Traits and increases your weak foot ability.

Chance Creation Perks

Assist Streak – Boosts Passing Attributes for a short time (15 mins) after assisting a goal and grants the player the Swerve Pass trait.

– Boosts Passing Attributes for a short time (15 mins) after assisting a goal and grants the player the Swerve Pass trait. Skilled Dribbler – Increases a player’s dribbling and skill move abilities when dribbling with a ball while also granting them the Flair trait.

– Increases a player’s dribbling and skill move abilities when dribbling with a ball while also granting them the Flair trait. Set Piece Specialist – Increases your players abilities during set pieces. Grants you the Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait.

– Increases your players abilities during set pieces. Grants you the Giant Throw In and Set Play Specialist Trait. Active First Touch – Increases your ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after a first touch.

– Increases your ball control, acceleration, and sprint speed after a first touch. Threaded Pass – Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy (Vision). Grants the player the swerve trait and 5 star weak foot ability.

– Increases through-pass and lofted through-pass accuracy (Vision). Grants the player the swerve trait and 5 star weak foot ability. Precision Pass – Increases the player’s normal pass accuracy and speed (Short Pass + Long Pass) and grants players the Swerve trait and 5 star weak foot ability.

– Increases the player’s normal pass accuracy and speed (Short Pass + Long Pass) and grants players the Swerve trait and 5 star weak foot ability. Tireless Runner – Grants the Second Wind and Solid Player Traits.

– Grants the Second Wind and Solid Player Traits. Pinpoint Cross – Increases crossing accuracy and ability when performing a cross and grants the player the Swerve trait and a 5 star weak foot ability.

Defensive Perks

Defensive Closer – Increases the defending Attributes in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match.

– Increases the defending Attributes in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match. Last Defender – Increases your defending Attributes when you are the last player back.

– Increases your defending Attributes when you are the last player back. Lock Down – Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team scores a goal.

– Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team scores a goal. Cool Head – Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team concedes a goal.

– Defending Attributes boosted for a short time (15 mins) after your team concedes a goal. Ball Winner – Boosts jockey speed when the player does the Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions and increases the player’s tackling ability.

– Boosts jockey speed when the player does the Jockey or Sprint Jockey actions and increases the player’s tackling ability. Physical Strength – Boosted strength, ball control, and jumping when jostling, shielding, or heading the ball.

Goalkeeper Perks

GK Clutch Save – GK Attributes boosted in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match.

– GK Attributes boosted in the final 15 minutes + extra time of a match. GK Fast Rush – GK speed boosted when GK is sprinting or rushing.

– GK speed boosted when GK is sprinting or rushing. GK Quick Reflex – GK reflexes and reactions boosted when saving.

– GK reflexes and reactions boosted when saving. GK One on One – GK abilities boosted in one vs one situations for 5 seconds.

– GK abilities boosted in one vs one situations for 5 seconds. GK Far Reach – Good at saving Distance Shots.

– Good at saving Distance Shots. GK Set Piece Expert – GK Attributes boosted during Set Pieces (Penalty Kick, Free Kick, Corner Kick, Throw In) for 5 seconds after the ball is in play.

All descriptions are from EA Sports.

Upon creation of your virtual character, you will have one perk available, and one slot open. Perks can be unlocked by leveling up in Pro Clubs. You will receive one perk per level increase.

There will be a maximum of three perks slots. One slot will be open on the onset, and two others can be unlocked by hitting Level 9 and Level 19.