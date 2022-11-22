All purple ominous black stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you explore the Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are several unique items and Pokémon for you to acquire during your adventure. Among the more interesting items are the various purple stakes scattered throughout the region. There are eight of them for you to find, and activating them will allow you to catch a legendary Pokémon. This guide covers all purple stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find all purple stakes in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Although there are 32 stakes for you to find, you only need to focus on tracking down the purple ones for this collection. Many of them are in the southern hemisphere of Paldea. We do recommend you make sure to complete each of the Titan quests in the Path of Legend to make it easier to reach these locations.

Related: How to evolve Shellder into Cloyster in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You can find one of the first ones to the south of Los Platos, which is close to the starting area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the next one to the northeast of Los Platos, close to the first one.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third one is to the east of your current position, at the top of the hill, close to Los Platos.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you leave this region, head far south, close to the edge of South Province Area One, and grab the next purple stake.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The fifth one is further north of the second one, across the bridge on the east side of Mesagoza.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next one is east of Mesagoza, in the mountains at the center of South Province Area Three.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This next one will be in the mountains, to the northeast of the last one’s position, in South Province Area Three, before it comes East Province Area One.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last one will be on the border of Artazon, on the city’s southwest border.