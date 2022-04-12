All PvP changes in Final Fantasy XIV Version 6.1

Several changes were added to Final Fantasy XIV with the arrival of the Newfound Adventure 6.1 update. Not only did a handful of Jobs receive some reworks, but more content to the game was added, giving you access to more mounts, armors, emotes, and several PvP changes were also added. In this guide, we will cover all PvP changes in Final Fantasy XIV for Version 6.1.

These were all of the duties that were removed for Version 6.1.

The Feast (Training)

The Feast (Ranked)

The Feast (Team Ranked)

The Feast (Custom Match – Feasting Grounds)

The Feast (Custom Match – Lichenweed)

The Feast (Custom Match – Crystal Tower)

The Feast (Team Custom Match – Crystal Tower)

These are all of the PvP actions that have been added.

Guard Reduces damage taken by 90% and grants immunity to Stun, Heavy, Bind, Silence, Half-asleep, Sleep, Deep Freeze, and knockback and draw-in effects. Duration: 5s Movement speed is reduced by 50% for the duration of this effect. Effect ends upon reuse, using another action, or when the effect duration expires.

Standard-issue Elixir Restores your HP and MP to maximum.

Purify Removes Stun, Heavy, Bind, Silence, Half-asleep, Sleep, and Deep Freeze Grants Resilience upon successfully removing one of the aforementioned effects Resilience effect: Nullifies status afficilions that can be removed by Purify Duration: 5 seconds It can be used even when under the effect of certain status afflictions.

Sprint Increases movement speed Effect ends upon reuse or execution of another action

Recuperate Restores own HP Cure potency: 15,000

Adrenaline Rush has also been adjusted, thus becoming Limit Break. All jobs have a unique Limit Break for PvP.

These are all of the adjustments that have been made within all PvP areas and duties in Final Fantasy XIV.

Maximum HP and MP for all jobs has been adjusted.

Job gauges no longer display.

Damage modifiers for both damage taken and dealt have been adjusted on a per-job basis.

Damage taken and dealt will no longer be subject to RNG.

Resistance effects will no longer be applied upon the expiration of status afflictions.

The appearance of the flying text that accompanies damage dealt will now change based on target condition.

Alongside these changes, you can check out the brand new PvP mode, Crystalline Conflict, that has made its way into the game. You’ll be able to participate in these activities by visiting Gungi Zelungi at Wolves’ Den Pier, so long as you’ve already completed A Pup No Longer PvP quest for any of your Grand Company factions your character is at least level 30. All of the Final Fantasy XIV PvP actions have been updated, and you can view those changes on the full Job change page.

All players can also participate in the Series Malmstones, the Final Fantasy XIV version of a free battle pass. You can view your progress for this pass on your PvP Profile page, underneath the Series Malmstones tab.

Screenshot by Gamepur

A Series takes place at the start of a significant update cycle and then ends before the next one. For example, this system was released for update 6.1, launching Series 1, which will end before the release of update 6.2