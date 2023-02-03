All Quaquaval weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

When you start off Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with a Quaxley, this fancy duck Pokémon will carry you through quite a few battles in the proper situation. After it evolves into Quaquaval, it likely will become one of the strongest members in your party for the long haul. When facing off against it, you can set yourself up for failure if you attack it with the wrong counter. Here are all of Quaquaval’s weaknesses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and how to counter it.

What is Quaquaval weak against in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Quaquaval is a Fighting and Water-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. With this in mind, the best way to take it down is to hit it with Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic attacks. You will notice that with it adopting the Fighting-type, Rock moves are no longer strong against it, and are actually susceptible to be punished by Quaquaval. The trade-off here is Flying attacks can now take down this bird Pokémon quickly.

Quaquaval can land quite the punch on your team, so be sure not to oppose it with any of its strengths. As mentioned, Rock Pokémon have little to no chance against Quaquaval, but also avoid using Bug, Dark, Fire, Normal, Steel Pokémon, as they all can be taken down quickly and don’t have much in the way of attacks to leave a mark on Quaquaval.

As for the best counters we recommend using against Quaquaval, we would recommend a strong Dragon-type that can withstand Quaquaval’s attacks and hit them with strong Flying attacks. Altaria, Salamence, and Noivern come to mind first as powerful Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon that can handle them.