The Raccoon City Police Department map has had several changes in Dead by Daylight for the Project W chapter update. These changes were made to address some players’ issues with the map, given the overall layout. Now, the map has been split into two different locations. This guide covers all Raccoon City Police Department map changes in Dead by Daylight.

Raccoon City Police Department map changes

Although the two maps are split into a West and East wing, these two do share the same lobby area. It acts as the focal point for both maps, and they each share more outdoor locations, giving Survivors the chance to make a run to the exterior of the Police Department, potentially having the Killer spend more time away from other generators.

West Wing Raccoon City Police Department

Image via Dead by Daylight YouTube

The West Wing features the S.T.A.R.S office, the Dark Room, Linen Room, the Shower Room, East Office, Fire Escape, the Reception, Dark Room, Operations Room, Waiting Room, and the Records Room. You will be blocked off from multiple parts of the lower floor that lead to the East area, but the hallways are wider, giving Survivors more maneuverability to escape the Killer.

East Wing Raccoon City Police Department

Image via Dead by Daylight YouTube

The East Wing features the Chief’s Office, the Art Room, the Interrogation and Observation rooms, Watchman’s Room, East Office, Library, Break Room, and the Rooftop. You will be cut off from more locations leading to the West wing on the upper floor and the Operations and Records rooms on the lower floor.

On top of these additions, the Dead by Daylight team has also created multiple navigational points to make weaving through these hallways much easier. The hallways are also larger, making it more difficult for the Killers to run straight after any Survivor.

These additions were included in the Project W chapter update and were free to all players.