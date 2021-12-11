All rewards for Zizaran’s Gauntlet in Path of Exile

As part of Path of Exile’s loaded month of December events, Zizaran’s Gauntlet will have players racing to take out stronger, healthier, and faster versions of the game’s normal monsters, all in hardcore mode. Players will then be awarded points based on boss kills, levels gained, and Delve progress. Top performers will receive a percentage of a pool of prize money that has been crowdfunded by community streamers and matched (to a maximum of $25,000) by community streamer Zizaran himself.

The highest-ranked player overall will win the Gauntlet Trophy and 12% of the pool, while the runner-up will take home 4% of the total prize money. The top performers in each of the game’s seven starting classes will also win 8% of the prize pool, with the runners up for each class receiving 4%.

The top five players in each Ascendancy Class will receive the Demigod’s Authority, a unique one-handed sword that increases character size by 5%. The good news for players who want to get huge: this stacks with other items with the same effect, like the Demigod’s Bounty belt.

For every character that players get to level 50, they will receive one Atlantis Mystery Box. The Mystery Box will contain a random selection of microtransaction items from two sets of aquatic-themed unique equipment and cosmetics: the Siren set and the Deepwater set.

Players who reach certain level thresholds will also be entered into random drawings for physical and in-game items, which are listed below:

Level 50: Krangled Gauntlet t-shirt

Level 60: Wild Footprints effect, Faith Guard effect, Rhoa Skull helmet, Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL PC Case

Level 70: Vampiric portal effect, Arctic portal effect, Infernal Demon King portal effect, Oculus Quest 2

Level 80: Wasteland character effect, Ghostflame character effect, Water Elemental character effect, MSI 27 inch 1440p 165Hz Monitor

Level 85: Gothic armor set, Wasteland armor set, Demon Parasite armor set

Level 90: Jaeger cloak, Sphinx wings, Wild wings, $3,000 PC

Level 95: White wings, Dragon Hunter armor set, Stygian Herald effect

Zizaran’s Gauntlet runs from December 10 at 3 PM ET 12 PM PT until December 20 at 3 PM ET 12 PM PT.

