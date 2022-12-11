All rewards in Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure and how to get them

The Rogue’s Legacy is the latest adventure in Sea of Thieves and involves plenty if action and exploration if you hope to complete this quest. Like other adventures, you will be rewarded for your efforts in going through the quest and solving the mystery of Captain Briggsy. This guide will explain all the rewards in Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure and how to get them.

Related: The best Plunder Pass rewards in Sea of Thieves Season 8

All Rogue’s Legacy Adventure Rewards in Sea of Thieves

This adventure involves Briggsy, Tasha, and Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost. To begin this adventure, which runs from December 8 to December 22, you must speak to Larinna outside the tavern at Plunder Outpost. She will have an Adventure. You can begin with her dialogue choices. Once you talk to her, head to Order of Souls and speak to Madame Olivia. This will start the Rogue’s Legacy Adventure, and you can see the two mementos you can earn as rewards for completing this quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This adventure will have two rewards for players who choose to complete it: Tasha’s Enchanted Compass and The Rogue’s Apprentice Title. To earn Tasha’s Enchanted Compass, players must complete the Rogue’s Legacy Adventure.

Related: How to complete all deeds in Sea of Thieves: The Rogue’s Legacy Adventure

You must complete all Deeds in the adventure to earn the Rogue’s Apprentice Title. The Deeds are as follows.

Speak with Madame Olivia

Find Briggsy’s missing clue page for Lesson One

Uncover the missing clue page for Lesson Two

Locate the third missing page from Briggsy’s book for Tasha

Dig Up Briggsy’s Chest of History

Dig Up Briggsy’s Chest of Inspiration

Dig Up Briggsy’s Chest of Location

Take the Ancient Tablet to Madame Olivia

Deliver Briggsy’s Dice Box to Madame Olivia

Return the Evil Eye to Madame Olivia

Read All the Dark Brethren’s Lore Books

Complete the Rogue’s Legacy Adventure

Screenshot by Gamepur

This adventure must be completed in one sitting, as it has no available checkpoints. Once you complete all Deeds and the adventure, you can claim these two mementos as permanent unlocks to use in your future Sea of Thieves adventures.