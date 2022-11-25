The best Plunder Pass rewards in Sea of Thieves Season 8

Season 8 has finally sailed into port in Sea of Thieves, and along with the big new story elements that will see players facing off against each other as representatives of the Guardians of Fortune or the Servants of the Flame, there’s also, as usual, 100 new Renown levels to progress through over the course of the season, and a brand new Plunder Pass for savvy pirates to pick up for extra rewards. Here are the best additions to the new Plunder Pass, should you decide to spring for it this season.

The best Plunder Pass items in Sea of Thieves Season 8

Ancient Coins

Ancient Coins are the cornerstone of the microtransactional elements in Sea of Thieves, including all the cosmetic items available for purchase in the Pirate Emporium. You can pick up 250 Ancient Coins through regular seasonal progression in Season 8, but if you grab the Plunder Pass too you’ll periodically earn extra caches of Coins, ultimately amounting to a further 750 Ancient Coins by the time you reach Renown level 100.

Ravenwood Costume

You’ll pick up the clothing for the Ravenwood Assassins right at the start of this season at Renown level 1, and it’s certainly a strong look for the discerning sailor. But the appealing thing about this Plunder Pass reward is that the costume will evolve as you gain Renown, unlocking second and third iterations when you hit Renown level 50 and 90 respectively.

Ravenwood Ship Collection

If the Ravenwood costume isn’t enough to curb your spooky bloodlust, you can deck your entire ship out in Ravenwood regalia too. At various points you’ll unlock a new piece of the Ravenwood Ship collection, which comprises the following: