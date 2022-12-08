All Roblox Guess the Emoji answers

Guessing games have become all the rage in Roblox, and Guess the Emoji is certainly leading the charge. The game features over 170 stages, each including two emojis that equate to a one to two-word answer. However, you won’t be able to move on to later stages unless you get your current one correct or spend Robux. If you are looking to save your dollars or time, here are all the answers to Guess the Emoji in Roblox.

What are all the answers to Guess the Emoji on Roblox?

In total, there are 174 puzzles within Guess the Emoji, with the game getting increasingly harder as you go on. You can answer each by clicking on the text box located on the right side of the screen, and the correct words are not case or space-sensitive. Additionally, all players will be able to receive a hint for each stage once the timer in the bottom-right corner runs out, but it is possible to instantly be granted a hint for 5 Robux. You can find all 174 answers to Roblox’s Guess the Emoji below.

  1. sunglasses
  2. burger king
  3. cry baby
  4. cornbread
  5. cowbell
  6. lemon cake
  7. beach house
  8. world cup
  9. fireman
  10. time bomb
  11. toilet paper
  12. spiderman
  13. american football
  14. melonball
  15. low battery
  16. flagship
  17. rice cake
  18. french fries
  19. gun fire
  20. booklover
  21. rainboots
  22. catfish
  23. apple pie
  24. fire truck
  25. nose ring
  26. door lock
  27. angry bird
  28. cookie monster
  29. redbull
  30. good luck
  31. bullseye
  32. bookworm
  33. snowman
  34. keyhole
  35. sleepwalk
  36. waterski
  37. love song
  38. sunlight
  39. coldfeet
  40. forest fire
  41. lockscreen
  42. bad luck
  43. spiderweb
  44. gift tag
  45. baby bottle
  46. itunes
  47. house party
  48. loveboat
  49. french toast
  50. cowboy
  51. lovebird
  52. cornbread
  53. rocket fuel
  54. candy apple
  55. rainbow
  56. sunflower
  57. starfish
  58. corndog
  59. babytalk
  60. homerun
  61. baby shower
  62. tv star
  63. paperboy
  64. snowangel
  65. chicken soup
  66. dinner time
  67. sad song
  68. carpool
  69. keynote
  70. airgun
  71. batman
  72. blackbird
  73. stopwatch
  74. birthday song
  75. moonlight
  76. church bell
  77. ski glasses
  78. game time
  79. circus clown
  80. snowball
  81. toolbox
  82. starlight
  83. chocolate milk
  84. hotmail
  85. thunderstorm
  86. easter egg
  87. popstar
  88. starbucks
  89. bus stop
  90. baby steps
  91. seven up
  92. catwoman
  93. hot chocolate
  94. watergun
  95. wedding ring
  96. family picture
  97. doorbell
  98. hammertime
  99. world peace
  100. moon fish
  101. wedding date
  102. ski pants
  103. cherry red
  104. happy family
  105. lamb chop
  106. sunbath
  107. waterboy
  108. new york
  109. candy corn
  110. tomato soup
  111. lovesick
  112. city lights
  113. happy end
  114. newspaper
  115. candlelight
  116. flag football
  117. lighthouse
  118. apple id
  119. moonwalk
  120. pizzahut
  121. keychain
  122. musicbox
  123. movie star
  124. firehouse
  125. banana bread
  126. arm wrestle
  127. meatball
  128. love letter
  129. paintball
  130. piggy bank
  131. phone book
  132. hotdog
  133. carwash
  134. wedding cake
  135. ear candy
  136. honeymoon
  137. fire alarm
  138. cornflakes
  139. endgame
  140. house cat
  141. christmas present
  142. shoehorn
  143. shellfish
  144. honey bear
  145. fisherman
  146. family tree
  147. pizza box
  148. bombshell
  149. sweetheart
  150. car alarm
  151. money tree
  152. party bus
  153. cash back
  154. blue moon
  155. music video
  156. blowfish
  157. electric guitar
  158. mailbox
  159. backfire
  160. fire ant
  161. hashtag
  162. chocolate cake
  163. catfish
  164. goat milk
  165. american pie
  166. baby girl
  167. gameplay
  168. eye ball
  169. pumpkin pie
  170. sunlight
  171. music video
  172. lucky star
  173. gameboy
  174. fish soup

