Roblox Promo codes for July 2022

Roblox gives players opportunities to turn in promo codes every so often to receive free accessories for their accounts. For those who want to add more flair to their character and additional customization options, these promo codes are the best way to expand your wardrobe. This guide is packed with the many promo codes available for you to use to get these rewards and completely transform your style.

Related: Best Scary Roblox Games 2022

Active Roblox promo codes

This list contains every Roblox promo code we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to redeem these codes.

SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020 : Gnarly Triangle Headphones

: Gnarly Triangle Headphones GROWINGTOGETHER14 : Cake Cape

: Cake Cape SPIDERCOLA : The Spider Cola

: The Spider Cola TWEETROBLOX : The Bird Says ____.

: The Bird Says ____. SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020: Tropical Coconut Pauldrons Cosmetic

How to redeem Roblox promo codes

To redeem Roblox promo codes, open the Roblox website and log in with your account details. If you don’t already have an account, create one and then log in. Now, you need to visit the official Roblox promo code page. Type in the codes above and hit return one at a time to redeem them. The rewards will be automatically applied to your account.

Active Island of Move Roblox promo codes

This list contains codes that you can only redeem in the Island of Move Roblox lobby. Read on below to learn how to redeem these codes.

WORLDALIVE : Crystalline Companion

: Crystalline Companion DIY : Kinetic Staff

: Kinetic Staff STRIKEAPOSE : Hustle Hat

: Hustle Hat SETTINGTHESTAGE : Build It Backpack

: Build It Backpack GETMOVING : Speedy Shades

: Speedy Shades VICTORYLAP: Cardio Cans

How to redeem Island of Move Roblox promo codes

To redeem codes for the Island of Move Roblox lobby, you need to launch the lobby and find the code entry point. Once there, enter the codes as they appear in this list and you’ll find the rewards are made available to you immediately.

Active Mansion of Wonder Roblox promo codes

The codes in this list can only be redeemed in the Roblox Mansion of Wonder lobby. Read on below to learn how to redeem them for your account.

THINGSGOBOOM : Ghostly Aura Waist Accessory

: Ghostly Aura Waist Accessory GLIMMER : Head Slime Accessory

: Head Slime Accessory BOARDWALK : Ring of Flames Waist Accessory

: Ring of Flames Waist Accessory FXARTIST : Artist Backpack

: Artist Backpack PARTICLEWIZARD: Tomes of the Magnus Shoulder Accessory

How to redeem Mansion of Wonder Roblox promo codes

To redeem codes for rewards in the Roblox Manion of Wonder lobby, you need to launch the lobby and head to the Swag Booth. When you get there, enter the codes as they appear in this list and hit return. The rewards will be automatically applied to your account, and you can then start wearing your new gear.

Related: 10 best Roblox games for kids