Roblox Promo codes for July 2022
What’s available for July?
Roblox gives players opportunities to turn in promo codes every so often to receive free accessories for their accounts. For those who want to add more flair to their character and additional customization options, these promo codes are the best way to expand your wardrobe. This guide is packed with the many promo codes available for you to use to get these rewards and completely transform your style.
Active Roblox promo codes
This list contains every Roblox promo code we know to be working. Read on below to learn how to redeem these codes.
- SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020: Gnarly Triangle Headphones
- GROWINGTOGETHER14: Cake Cape
- SPIDERCOLA: The Spider Cola
- TWEETROBLOX: The Bird Says ____.
- SMYTHSHEADPHONES2020: Tropical Coconut Pauldrons Cosmetic
How to redeem Roblox promo codes
To redeem Roblox promo codes, open the Roblox website and log in with your account details. If you don’t already have an account, create one and then log in. Now, you need to visit the official Roblox promo code page. Type in the codes above and hit return one at a time to redeem them. The rewards will be automatically applied to your account.
Active Island of Move Roblox promo codes
This list contains codes that you can only redeem in the Island of Move Roblox lobby. Read on below to learn how to redeem these codes.
- WORLDALIVE: Crystalline Companion
- DIY: Kinetic Staff
- STRIKEAPOSE: Hustle Hat
- SETTINGTHESTAGE: Build It Backpack
- GETMOVING: Speedy Shades
- VICTORYLAP: Cardio Cans
How to redeem Island of Move Roblox promo codes
To redeem codes for the Island of Move Roblox lobby, you need to launch the lobby and find the code entry point. Once there, enter the codes as they appear in this list and you’ll find the rewards are made available to you immediately.
Active Mansion of Wonder Roblox promo codes
The codes in this list can only be redeemed in the Roblox Mansion of Wonder lobby. Read on below to learn how to redeem them for your account.
- THINGSGOBOOM: Ghostly Aura Waist Accessory
- GLIMMER: Head Slime Accessory
- BOARDWALK: Ring of Flames Waist Accessory
- FXARTIST: Artist Backpack
- PARTICLEWIZARD: Tomes of the Magnus Shoulder Accessory
How to redeem Mansion of Wonder Roblox promo codes
To redeem codes for rewards in the Roblox Manion of Wonder lobby, you need to launch the lobby and head to the Swag Booth. When you get there, enter the codes as they appear in this list and hit return. The rewards will be automatically applied to your account, and you can then start wearing your new gear.
