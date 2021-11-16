All Rustlord Scrap King punchcard challenges and quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Another week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 means that yet another NPC is being added to the map. This week, it is Rustlord, and he has all new challenges for us to complete in the game.

Each of Rustlords Scrap King punchcard challenges is worth 30,000 XP that will go toward your Battle Pass. With five challenges, that gives a total of 150,000 XP. This is good news, as some folks are struggling to level up their Battle Pass this season.

Collect wood, metal and stone (3)

Build structures at Corny Crops or Weeping Woods (20)

Gather shields from Slurp Barrles (30)

Hit weakpoints while harvesting (20)

Destroy structures with a vehicle (30)

All of Rustlord’s challenges are pretty basic and revolve around basic mechanics in the game. All you need to do is pretty much play the game as you normally would, and you can wrap this up in no time, earning easy experience.

The season is also drawing to a close and is due to end in a little under a month, on December 6. Make sure you have all the punchcards completed before them to get all your battle pass rewards.