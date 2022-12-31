While campaigning in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players will often come across safes containing sweet rewards. However, these safes are not easy to access, as players need to enter specific codes in order to unlock them. That said, if you are looking for all safe codes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and do not want to invest time in figuring out the codes, we’ve listed them all below.

Every safe code in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As of now, there are three accessible safes in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and these are mentioned below.

El Sin Nombre safe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The El Sin Nombre Safe is the first one you’ll be able to encounter in the game. It can be found in Diego’s room and the code to unlock the safe is 02-02-19. The rewards you get from the safe are Plate Carrier armour and a silenced Lockwood 300 shotgun.

Alone safe in Coffee Shop

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will come across this safe fairly early in the Alone mission. It is located in the coffee shop, and the code to unlock the safe is 10-10-80. Once opened, you will find a throwing knife and a silenced .50 GS pistol.

Alone Safe Code in The Workshop

Screenshot by Gamepur

There is another safe you’ll find during the Alone mission run. However, unlike the safe in the coffee shop, which you encounter pretty early in the mission, this one comes late. Regardless, the code to open the safe is 37-60-80, and the rewards you get are a throwing knife and a crossbow.