All Saland Hill Mokoko Seed locations in Lost Ark

By the time you reach Saland Hill in Lost Ark, you’ll probably have come across a few Mokoko Seeds already. If you’ve been making a point of tracking down as many as you can find, you’re probably also used to searching meticulously for them in hard-to-see locations, secret areas, or even bewildering DPS checks. As you make your first foray into the Yudian continent though, you might be surprised by how straightforward your seed hunting will be.

Unlike most earlier areas, the Mokoko Seeds in Saland Hill are all relatively spaced out, so you won’t have to worry about missing one or two that are grouped together. Additionally, between the bright lighting and an absence of out-of-bounds areas, the seeds here are refreshingly easy to actually see. That is, as long as you know where to look.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aside from combing through a few unassuming shrubs, the trickiest thing about this batch of seeds might just be identifying a couple of them on the map. This is especially true in the Nomad Camp area, which is by default cluttered with quite a few different icons. To check for sure which Mokoko Seeds you’ve already found, it’s helpful to take note of the legend in the upper right corner of the map screen. Mokoko Seeds are under the category “Other,” so deselecting all other categories should clear up any confusion about which seeds you have, and which you still need to grab.

