Sea of Thieves provides a rip-roaring, swashbuckling adventure of a time for anyone who feels like pirating it up on the high seas, but there are those for whom even the substantial amounts of content on offer won’t be quite enough. For those swarthy sailors who want even more Sea of Thieves in their lives — not to mention an opportunity to provide feedback and earn rewards — there’s the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme.

It’s pretty straightforward to sign up to be an Insider, and doing so gives players the chance to check out some new content before it’s officially released to the rest of the player base. But if the chance to file big reports and experience new features before everyone else doesn’t quite do it for you, there are more tangible rewards on offer as well.

How to claim Sea of Thieves Insider weekly rewards

Although player progress is not shared between the main game client and the Insider client, players can still earn gold, Doubloons, and special cosmetic items for their character on the public client by spending some time in the Insider Programme. Once a week, Insiders can claim rewards in the main game as long as they’ve played for at least an hour in the Insider client — an in-game notification will pop up when the rewards have been earned. The Sea of Thieves servers count each week from Friday at 12 AM UTC, so make sure not to miss a week — there are a lot of rewards to catch up on if you’ve only just started.

All Sea of Thieves Insider weekly rewards