All Sea of Thieves Insider weekly rewards
No self-respecting pirate would do anything for free, after all.
Sea of Thieves provides a rip-roaring, swashbuckling adventure of a time for anyone who feels like pirating it up on the high seas, but there are those for whom even the substantial amounts of content on offer won’t be quite enough. For those swarthy sailors who want even more Sea of Thieves in their lives — not to mention an opportunity to provide feedback and earn rewards — there’s the Sea of Thieves Insider Programme.
It’s pretty straightforward to sign up to be an Insider, and doing so gives players the chance to check out some new content before it’s officially released to the rest of the player base. But if the chance to file big reports and experience new features before everyone else doesn’t quite do it for you, there are more tangible rewards on offer as well.
How to claim Sea of Thieves Insider weekly rewards
Although player progress is not shared between the main game client and the Insider client, players can still earn gold, Doubloons, and special cosmetic items for their character on the public client by spending some time in the Insider Programme. Once a week, Insiders can claim rewards in the main game as long as they’ve played for at least an hour in the Insider client — an in-game notification will pop up when the rewards have been earned. The Sea of Thieves servers count each week from Friday at 12 AM UTC, so make sure not to miss a week — there are a lot of rewards to catch up on if you’ve only just started.
|Week
|Reward
|Week
|Reward
|1
|3,000 Gold
|2
|3,000 Gold
|3
|3,000 Gold
|4
|3,000 Gold
|5
|Silver Blade Sails and 30 Doubloons
|6
|3,000 Gold
|7
|3,000 Gold
|8
|3,000 Gold
|9
|3,000 Gold
|10
|Silver Blade Hull and 30 Doubloons
|11
|3,000 Gold
|12
|3,000 Gold
|13
|3,000 Gold
|14
|3,000 Gold
|15
|Silver Blade Figurehead and 30 Doubloons
|16
|3,000 Gold
|17
|3,000 Gold
|18
|3,000 Gold
|19
|3,000 Gold
|20
|Silver Blade Flag and 30 Doubloons
|21
|3,000 Gold
|22
|3,000 Gold
|23
|3,000 Gold
|24
|3,000 Gold
|25
|Silver Blade Wheel and 30 Doubloons
|26
|3,000 Gold
|27
|3,000 Gold
|28
|3,000 Gold
|29
|3,000 Gold
|30
|Silver Blade Cannons and 30 Doubloons
|31
|3,000 Gold
|32
|3,000 Gold
|33
|Silver Blade Compass and 5,000 Gold
|34
|3,000 Gold
|35
|3,000 Gold
|36
|Silver Blade Pocket Watch and 30 Doubloons
|37
|Silver Blade Capstan and 30 Doubloons
|38
|3,000 Gold
|39
|Silver Blade Flintlock Pistol and 5,000 Gold
|40
|3,000 Gold
|41
|3,000 Gold
|42
|Silver Blade Blunderbuss and 30 Doubloons
|43
|3,000 Gold
|44
|3,000 Gold
|45
|Silver Blade Eye of Reach and 5,000 Gold
|46
|3,000 Gold
|47
|3,000 Gold
|48
|Silver Blade Spyglass and 30 Doubloons
|49
|3,000 Gold
|50
|3,000 Gold
|51
|Silver Blade Fishing Rod and 5,000 Gold
|52
|3,000 Gold
|53
|3,000 Gold
|54
|Silver Blade Shovel and 30 Doubloons
|55
|3,000 Gold
|56
|3,000 Gold
|57
|Silver Blade Hurdy-Gurdy and 5,000 Gold
|58
|3,000 Gold
|59
|3,000 Gold
|60
|Silver Blade Tankard and 30 Doubloons
|61
|3,000 Gold
|62
|3,000 Gold
|63
|Silver Blade Cutlass and 5,000 Gold
|64
|3,000 Gold
|65
|3,000 Gold
|66
|Silver Blade Eyepatch and 30 Doubloons
|67
|3,000 Gold
|68
|3,000 Gold
|69
|Silver Blade Gloves and 5,000 Gold
|70
|3,000 Gold
|71
|3,000 Gold
|72
|Silver Blade Belt and 30 Doubloons
|73
|3,000 Gold
|74
|3,000 Gold
|75
|Silver Blade Trousers and 5,000 Gold
|76
|3,000 Gold
|77
|3,000 Gold
|78
|Silver Blade Boots and 30 Doubloons
|79
|3,000 Gold
|80
|3,000 Gold
|81
|Silver Blade Hook and 5,000 Gold
|82
|3,000 Gold
|83
|3,000 Gold
|84
|Silver Blade Dress and 30 Doubloons
|85
|3,000 Gold
|86
|3,000 Gold
|87
|Silver Blade Jacket and 5,000 Gold
|88
|3,000 Gold
|89
|3,000 Gold
|90
|Silver Blade Hat and 30 Doubloons
|91
|3,000 Gold
|92
|3,000 Gold
|93
|Silver Blade Bucket and 5,000 Gold
|94
|3,000 Gold
|95
|3,000 Gold
|96
|Silver Blade Lantern and 30 Doubloons
|97
|3,000 Gold
|98
|3,000 Gold
|99
|Silver Blade Concertina and 5,000 Gold
|100
|3,000 Gold
|101
|3,000 Gold
|102
|3,000 Gold
|103
|Sapphire Blade Blunderbuss and 30 Doubloons
|104
|3,000 Gold
|105
|3,000 Gold
|106
|3,000 Gold
|107
|Sapphire Blade Hurdy-Gurdy and 5,000 Gold
|108
|Silver Blade Speaking Trumpet,
Banjo, and Drum, and 3,000 Gold
|109
|3,000 Gold
|110
|3,000 Gold
|111
|Alabaster Wildcat and 30 Doubloons
|112
|3,000 Gold
|113
|3,000 Gold
|114
|3,000 Gold
|115
|Sapphire Blade Tankard and 5,000 Gold
|116
|3,000 Gold
|117
|3,000 Gold
|118
|3,000 Gold
|119
|Sapphire Blade Wheel and 30 Doubloons
|120
|3,000 Gold
|121
|3,000 Gold
|122
|3,000 Gold
|123
|Sapphire Blade Flag and 5,000 Gold
|124
|3,000 Gold
|125
|3,000 Gold
|126
|3,000 Gold
|127
|Sapphire Blade Cannons and 50 Doubloons
|128
|3,000 Gold
|129
|3,000 Gold
|130
|Sapphire Blade Eyepatch and 30 Doubloons
|131
|3,000 Gold
|132
|3,000 Gold
|133
|Sapphire Blade Compass and 5,000 Gold
|134
|3,000 Gold
|135
|3,000 Gold
|136
|Sapphire Blade Gloves and 5,000 Gold
|137
|3,000 Gold
|138
|3,000 Gold
|139
|Sapphire Blade Pocket Watch and 30 Doubloons
|140
|3,000 Gold
|141
|3,000 Gold
|142
|Sapphire Blade Belt and 5,000 Gold
|143
|3,000 Gold
|144
|3,000 Gold
|145
|Sapphire Blade Capstan and 30 Doubloons
|146
|3,000 Gold
|147
|3,000 Gold
|148
|Sapphire Blade Trousers and 5,000 Gold
|149
|3,000 Gold
|150
|3,000 Gold
|151
|Sapphire Blade Pistol and 30 Doubloons
|152
|3,000 Gold
|153
|3,000 Gold
|154
|Sapphire Blade Boots and 5,000 Gold
|155
|3,000 Gold
|156
|3,000 Gold
|157
|Sapphire Blade Hook and 5,000 Gold
|158
|3,000 Gold
|159
|3,000 Gold
|160
|Sapphire Blade Hat and 5,000 Gold
|161
|3,000 Gold
|162
|3,000 Gold
|163
|Sapphire Blade Jacket and 5,000 Gold
|164
|3,000 Gold
|165
|3,000 Gold
|166
|Sapphire Blade Dress and 5,000 Gold
|167
|3,000 Gold
|168
|3,000 Gold
|169
|Sapphire Blade Spyglass and 30 Doubloons
|170
|3,000 Gold
|171
|3,000 Gold
|172
|Sapphire Blade Eye of Reach
and 30 Doubloons
|173
|3,000 Gold
|174
|3,000 Gold
|175
|Sapphire Blade Fishing Rod and 30 Doubloons
|176
|3,000 Gold
|177
|3,000 Gold
|178
|Sapphire Blade Sails and 50 Doubloons
|179
|3,000 Gold
|180
|3,000 Gold
|181
|Sapphire Blade Shovel and 30 Doubloons
|182
|3,000 Gold
|183
|3,000 Gold
|184
|Sapphire Blade Bucket and 5,000 Gold
|185
|3,000 Gold
|186
|3,000 Gold
|187
|Sapphire Blade Hull and 30 Doubloons
|188
|3,000 Gold
|189
|3,000 Gold
|190
|Sapphire Blade Lantern and 5,000 Gold
|191
|3,000 Gold
|192
|3,000 Gold
|193
|Sapphire Blade Figurehead and 30 Doubloons
|194
|3,000 Gold
|195
|3,000 Gold
|196
|Sapphire Blade Concertina and 5,000 Gold
|197
|3,000 Gold
|198
|3,000 Gold
|199
|Sapphire Blade Cutlass and 5,000 Gold
|200
|TBD
|201
|TBD
|202
|TBD
|203
|TBD
|204
|TBD
|205
|TBD
|206
|TBD
|207
|TBD
|208
|TBD
|209
|TBD
|210
|TBD