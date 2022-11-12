All Sea of Thieves season start and end dates

Sea of Thieves took a big step a few years into its lifespan by introducing seasons. Now, these aren’t your traditional Stardew Valley-style seasons, but rather periods of time with a particular theme in which players can earn certain in-game rewards and participate in events.

Since their inclusion, each season has lasted a few months before sailing off into the sunset, and each has introduced small updates like new features, cosmetics, events, and additions to the Pirate Emporium. It’s worth getting a handle on what to expect from each new season, and in particular to when the current season ends and the next one begins so you can make sure to do everything you want before its conclusion. Here are all the start and end dates for Sea of Thieves’ seasons, including the current Season 7.

Every Sea of Thieves season start and end date

Season name Start date End date Season One January 28, 2021 April 15, 2021 Season Two April 15, 2021 June 22, 2021 Season Three June 22, 2021 September 23, 2021 Season Four September 23, 2021 December 2, 2021 Season Five December 2, 2021 March 10, 2022 Season Six March 10, 2022 August 4, 2022 Season Seven August 4, 2022 November 22, 2022

When does Sea of Thieves Season 8 start?

Not much is known at present about the next Sea of Thieves season, but it’s likely that any new content will be affected by the results of the latest Adventure, Return of the Damned. What we do know is that Season 8 of Sea of Thieves is due to arrive in port on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, so make sure to get all your necessary seafaring business in order before then. Even less is known about Season 9, but it’s expected sometime in late February or early March 2023 judging by the length of previous seasons.