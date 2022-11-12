All Sea of Thieves season start and end dates
Prepare to sail the seasons.
Sea of Thieves took a big step a few years into its lifespan by introducing seasons. Now, these aren’t your traditional Stardew Valley-style seasons, but rather periods of time with a particular theme in which players can earn certain in-game rewards and participate in events.
Since their inclusion, each season has lasted a few months before sailing off into the sunset, and each has introduced small updates like new features, cosmetics, events, and additions to the Pirate Emporium. It’s worth getting a handle on what to expect from each new season, and in particular to when the current season ends and the next one begins so you can make sure to do everything you want before its conclusion. Here are all the start and end dates for Sea of Thieves’ seasons, including the current Season 7.
Every Sea of Thieves season start and end date
|Season name
|Start date
|End date
|Season One
|January 28, 2021
|April 15, 2021
|Season Two
|April 15, 2021
|June 22, 2021
|Season Three
|June 22, 2021
|September 23, 2021
|Season Four
|September 23, 2021
|December 2, 2021
|Season Five
|December 2, 2021
|March 10, 2022
|Season Six
|March 10, 2022
|August 4, 2022
|Season Seven
|August 4, 2022
|November 22, 2022
When does Sea of Thieves Season 8 start?
Not much is known at present about the next Sea of Thieves season, but it’s likely that any new content will be affected by the results of the latest Adventure, Return of the Damned. What we do know is that Season 8 of Sea of Thieves is due to arrive in port on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, so make sure to get all your necessary seafaring business in order before then. Even less is known about Season 9, but it’s expected sometime in late February or early March 2023 judging by the length of previous seasons.