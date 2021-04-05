First MLB The Show 21 Affinity players announced by Sony San Diego

Baseball season is here, and in less than two weeks, MLB The Show 21 will become available to those who purchased the Jackie Robinson Collector’s Edition. In anticipation of MLB The Show 21’s launch, Sony San Diego announced the first players that will be Affinity players.

On April 5, the first three players of The 42 Series for MLB The Show 21 Team Affinity Season 1 were announced. Team Affinity reward players can be obtained by completing programs, and can then be used in MLB The Show’s signature CCG mode, Diamond Dynasty.

The first player to be unveiled was Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward. Heyward helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, and is slated to be the Cubs’ reward for their Team Affinity program.

Welcome, Jason Heyward! You are The 42 Series player for the @Cubs. This series pays respect to Jackie Robinson who is on the Collector’s Edition of MLB The Show 21.

Pre-order today: https://t.co/rLVIjTfClb#MLBTheShow #Cubs #CubTogether pic.twitter.com/6Kly5LeE7J — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 5, 2021

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander will be the O’s team reward, while infielder/outfielder Ketel Marte will be the same for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As of now, Sony San Diego has not stated what specifically will need to be done in order to acquire Team Affinity rewards. The team did state that “team-specific missions” will need to be completed in order to acquire these special cards.

The 42 Series is MLB The Show 21's first Team Affinity season!

One current-day player from each team will join The 42 Series and can be earned by completing team-specific missions. Who will represent your team?

Pre-order #MLBTheShow 21 now: https://t.co/seWXX2Wn3c#OwnTheShow pic.twitter.com/ECMZF1G199 — MLB The Show (@MLBTheShow) April 4, 2021

MLB The Show 21 will go live on April 16 for those who purchase Collector’s Edition. MLB The Show 21 is set for a worldwide release on April 20.

