All Season 1 Reloaded weapon buffs and nerfs in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s Season 1 Reloaded update delivers a new Warzone Cup mode, the first Raid episode, and Combat Records, but the most shocking changes made are from its weapon buffs and nerfs. For one, although shotguns and Riots Shields have been overwhelmingly dominate in the franchise’s games for years, it appears that their reign of terror is finally over. Additionally, two pocket-sized SMGs will now make players’ movement speed much faster. Here’s every buff and nerf made from MW2 and Warzone 2.0’s Season 1 Reloaded patch.

All weapon buffs and nerfs in MW2 and Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Reloaded

The two biggest weapon changes players will notice is that shotguns will no longer kill fully-armored players, while the Riot Shield now requires players to hit enemies three times to eliminate them. It is also worth noting that the Reloaded update even adds another weapon to both games’, the Chimera assault rifle. The gun comes equipped with an integrated suppressor as well as .300 BLK Rounds and can be unlocked by doing its respective weapon challenge. Meanwhile, you can find all of the latest buffs and nerfs below, organized by weapon type.

Assault rifles

Kastov 545 Muzzle velocity, close-damage, and chest damage increased Small decrease to hip spread

Kastov-74 Close-damage reduced, now requires at least one chest shot to earn a three-hit kill

M13B Blocking underbarrel launcher and shotgun on 7” Bruen B-M20 barrel



Launchers

JOKR Missiles no longer land out of bounds when targeting a wall on the edge of a map Improved thermal readability when aiming



Melee weapons

Riot Shield Movement speed reduced Melee damage reduced, now requires three hits to kill enemies with full health Shield movement animation improved Longer weapon swap when switching between the Throwing Knife and Riot Shield



Pistols

.50 GS Reduced hip spread Increases made to the gun’s one-hit headshot range, damage range, neck and upper shoulder location damage multipliers, and bullet velocity Increased damage range when the SA Longshot or SA Tyrant Fifty barrel is equipped

Akimbo P890, Basilisk, X12, and .50GS Have reduced damage when used against armored opponents

Basilik Basilisk compensators and flash hiders will be unavailable when the FTAC Arrow barrel is equipped



Shotguns

All shotguns Can no longer kill fully-armored players with one shot in Warzone 2.0

Expedite 12 New Guard category and attachments added



Submachine guns