How to unlock the Chimera assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has gifted players a wealth of new features and weapons in Season 1, and the lengthy list continues with the Chimera assault rifle. The gun is unlike all others in its category, as it is the only one to already come packaged with an integral suppressor and .300 BLK ammo that hides all eliminated enemies’ skull markers. Better yet, it can be obtained in three dramatically different ways. Here’s how to unlock the Chimera in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

How to get the Chimera AR in MW2 and Warzone 2.0

For those in MW2’s multiplayer or battle royale modes, the Chimera can be unlocked by getting two kills with an assault rifle in 15 different matches. The games’ hold a collection of excellent assault rifles, though we highly recommend using the slow, yet deadly M4 or Kastov 762 to finish the challenge. Progress toward the challenge will track at all times, so players in a hurry to own the gun are free to leave matches once they have achieved two kills.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Related: How to get a Raid Assignment in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Alternatively, it is revealed DMZ players who discover the map’s hidden Building 21 location can pick up and extract the weapon. Once that’s done, the gun will be available in the Gunsmith for both MW2 and Warzone 2.0. However, the last and fastest way to get the Chimera is by purchasing the Dark Skies bundle in the Store tab. Dark Skies costs 1,200 COD Points and features a fully-kitted Chimera blueprint as well as a Weapon Charm, Sticker, and Loading Screen.

In the meantime, you also have the opportunity to another new assault rifle brought by Season 1 updates, the M13B. Unlike the Chimera, this bulky piece of machinery can only be owned through DMZ and requires that The Chemist boss be defeated. Although earning these ARs can be a grind, both can even be used in Modern Warfare’s Raid episodes, such as Atomgrad.