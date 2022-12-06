The Season of the Seraph comes with a new Artifact for you to level up in Destiny 2 as you progress your daily and weekly activities, along with the seasonal ones that have unlocked. These are going to be crucial upgrades you for the rest of the season, and they will go into your armor slots to boost your passives and grant you various upgrades. Here’s what you need to know about all Season of the Seraph Artifact mods in Destiny 2.

Every Artifact mod in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph

You won’t have access to all of these mods. You will need to meet certain requirements to unlock the next row, which means leveling your characters up in Destiny 2. Here’s the breakdown of every mod you can unlock, and the column you can find it.

Column 1

Unstoppable Hand Cannon Aiming down sights with any Hand Cannon you are wielding loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions

Overload Scout Rifle Landing consecturive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.

Piercing Bowstring Bows gain shield-piercing arrows, which bypass combatant defenses

Anti-barrier Pulse Rifle Pulse Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions

Overload Rounds Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Auto Rifle and Submachines grants bullets that stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output



Column 2

Grenade Launcher Holster Gradually reloads your stowed Power Grenade Launchers over time. Multiple copies of this perk stack to reduce the time taken to fully reload.

Legacy Ambush Increases the duration and effectiveness of Ambush Origin Trait and Bray Inheritance Origin Trait

In-Flight Compensator Increases the airborne effectiveness of all equipped weapons

Bow Dexterity Faster ready and stow speed for Bows

Mobile Retrofit +5 Mobility



Column 3

Hand Cannon Targeting Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Hand Cannons

Pulse Rifle Loader Increases reload speed for Pulse Rifles

Energy Diffusion Substrate Gain a small amount of Resistance to all damage dealt to you by combatants. Additional copies of this mod increase these effects

Sharp Shooting Greatly increases the duration and effectiveness of the Tex Balance Stock Origin trait and the Veist Stringer Origin trait

Resilient Retrofit +5 Resilience



Column 4

Unstoppable Grenade Launcher When you ready or reload a Grenade Launcher, for a short period of time, that weapon stuns Unstoppable Champions. Strong against Unstoppable Champions

Counter Charger Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam stuns a Champion

Advance Scout Champions you stun take additional damage from teammates

Lord Kelvin’s Basilisk Void and Stasis grenades cause disruption, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions

Low Entropy Superconductor Stasis and Arc melee abilities stun unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions



Column 5