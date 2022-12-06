All Season of the Seraph Artifact mods in Destiny 2
What mods are you going to grab first?
The Season of the Seraph comes with a new Artifact for you to level up in Destiny 2 as you progress your daily and weekly activities, along with the seasonal ones that have unlocked. These are going to be crucial upgrades you for the rest of the season, and they will go into your armor slots to boost your passives and grant you various upgrades. Here’s what you need to know about all Season of the Seraph Artifact mods in Destiny 2.
Every Artifact mod in Destiny 2’s Season of the Seraph
You won’t have access to all of these mods. You will need to meet certain requirements to unlock the next row, which means leveling your characters up in Destiny 2. Here’s the breakdown of every mod you can unlock, and the column you can find it.
Column 1
- Unstoppable Hand Cannon
- Aiming down sights with any Hand Cannon you are wielding loads a powerful explosive payload that stuns unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions
- Overload Scout Rifle
- Landing consecturive hits on combatants with any Scout Rifle you are wielding disrupts combatants, stunning them, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions.
- Piercing Bowstring
- Bows gain shield-piercing arrows, which bypass combatant defenses
- Anti-barrier Pulse Rifle
- Pulse Rifles you are wielding fire shield-piercing rounds and stun Barrier Champions
- Overload Rounds
- Uninterrupted fire from your equipped Auto Rifle and Submachines grants bullets that stun combatants, delaying ability energy regeneration and lowering combatant damage output
Column 2
- Grenade Launcher Holster
- Gradually reloads your stowed Power Grenade Launchers over time. Multiple copies of this perk stack to reduce the time taken to fully reload.
- Legacy Ambush
- Increases the duration and effectiveness of Ambush Origin Trait and Bray Inheritance Origin Trait
- In-Flight Compensator
- Increases the airborne effectiveness of all equipped weapons
- Bow Dexterity
- Faster ready and stow speed for Bows
- Mobile Retrofit
- +5 Mobility
Column 3
- Hand Cannon Targeting
- Improved target acquisition, accuracy, and aim-down-sights speed for Hand Cannons
- Pulse Rifle Loader
- Increases reload speed for Pulse Rifles
- Energy Diffusion Substrate
- Gain a small amount of Resistance to all damage dealt to you by combatants. Additional copies of this mod increase these effects
- Sharp Shooting
- Greatly increases the duration and effectiveness of the Tex Balance Stock Origin trait and the Veist Stringer Origin trait
- Resilient Retrofit
- +5 Resilience
Column 4
- Unstoppable Grenade Launcher
- When you ready or reload a Grenade Launcher, for a short period of time, that weapon stuns Unstoppable Champions. Strong against Unstoppable Champions
- Counter Charger
- Become Charged with Light whenever you or a member of your fireteam stuns a Champion
- Advance Scout
- Champions you stun take additional damage from teammates
- Lord Kelvin’s Basilisk
- Void and Stasis grenades cause disruption, delaying ability regeneration and lowering combatant damage output. Strong against Overload Champions
- Low Entropy Superconductor
- Stasis and Arc melee abilities stun unshielded combatants. Strong against Unstoppable Champions
Column 5
- Passive Aggressive Guard
- Receive less damage from combatants that are close to you while you are wielding a Glaive
- Weakened Clear
- When using a Grenade Launcher, damaging a boss, damaging a Champion, or breaking a combatant’s shield reloads your stowed weapon and weakens the combatant
- Monochromatic Maestro
- Dealing damage with elemental abilities grants increased damage to weapons of the same element for a short duration. Dealing damage with elemental weapons grants increased damage to abilities of the same element for a short duration.
- Solo operator
- While you are the only member of your fireteam, you deal increased damage to all combatants
- Lucent Finisher
- Defeating a Lucent Hive Lightbearer or Champion with your finisher spawns Heavy ammo for you and your allies