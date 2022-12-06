How to complete More than a Weapon quest in Destiny 2

The Season of the Seraph has arrived to Destiny 2. You will be working alongside Ana, Clovis, and Osiris to protect the Warmind’s multiple uplinks from several forces as they attempt to control them, likely to tip the balance towards The Witness before they arrive. This season, you will be working on the More than a Weapon quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the More than a Weapon quest in Destiny 2.

All More than Weapon quest steps in Destiny 2

You need to work through several steps to complete More than a Weapon. Many of these quest steps unlock on Tuesday, when Destiny 2 resets, so don’t expect to finish this quest when you grab it.

Related: How to get the Season of the Seraph Artifact in Destiny 2

Step 1

The first step of this quest will have you speaking with Mara Sov. You can find her next at the holoprojector with a message for you.

Step 2

Once you’ve spoken with Mara, make your way to the Heist Battleground on the moon, and complete the mission. This will be one of the weekly activities you work through as you play Destiny 2 during the Season of the Seraph.

Step 3

The next step, you’re going to need to acquire 500 Seraph Key Codes. These Key Codes come from the Heist Battleground quests you completed in the previous step. You acquired half as much as you needed. You’ll need to repeat the previous activity and prepare to protect another Warmind facility. However, if you’d prefer, you can complete other activities in Destiny 2, such as running Strikes, Crucible or Gambit matches, completing dailies or other patrols in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We are updating this guide.