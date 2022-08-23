All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

The Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 are critical for players looking to level up or earn the seasonal title before time runs out. These challenges are available each week, giving you the chance to work through them at a steady pace. Things will begin to heat up as we reach the end, though. This guide will detail all Seasonal Challenges you must complete in Destiny 2’s Season of Plunder.

All Season of Plunder Seasonal Challenges

The Seasonal Title for Season of Plunder is called Starfarer. You must complete all Seasonal Challenges to unlock it on your Guardian.

Week 1

These are all the Seasonal Challenges for the first week of the Season of Plunder.

Successful Expedition Obtain Plundered Umbral Energy from bonus chests in Expedition

Antiquarian I Return the first relic to the H.E.L.M

Fire Disciple Complete Ketchchrash activities and activate cannons aboard the deck of your Ketch

Shaper I Shape three unique Seasonal weapons

Europa Activities On Europa, earn progress by completing bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors

Taking All Challenges Complete weekly playlist challenges

Long-range Calibration Calibrate long-range weapons (Pulse Rifles, Bows or Trace Rifles) on Europa.

Dredgin’ up Victory Complete Gambit matches.

Flourish of Power Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super abilities

The Fallen Fall Defeat Fallen Combatants in Vanguard playlists or Strikes.



We will be updating this guide each week.