Amplified is a positive status effect you will often see in Destiny 2. It will boost your Guardian’s powers during battle, and you can use it to further expand your many abilities during battle. You will want to leverage this power to increase specific Fragments and Aspects you’re using, which specifically occur while playing as the Arc subclass. This guide covers how Amplified works in Destiny 2.

Everything you need to know about Amplified in Destiny 2

When your character becomes Amplified in Destiny 2, there are specific buffs happening to your Guardian. While in this effect, your overall movement speed increases, as does your weapon handling. You become more agile, capable of making your way across the room before your enemy can respond. You can perform longer slides while in this state, giving you the chance to place yourself and flank your enemies before they can fire back at you.

If you’re looking to trigger the Amplified status on your Arc Guardian, you won’t have to put in too much effort. All Arc subclass Guardians can access this status effect without having to equip a specific Fragment or Aspect. Instead, all you need to do is have the Arc subclass equipped and quickly take out multiple enemies in a short time. The Amplified status effect will appear on the lower left part of your screen, and those effects will begin to activate.

We recommend using this Arc class against some of the weaker enemies you’re fighting against before moving on to the more formidable foes. You will want to be aggressive to trigger the Amplified ability, which means you will want to dash into a conflict and start firing as quickly as possible. You cannot choose to take the passive route with this setup, especially if you want to use some of the more unique Fragments and Aspects available to your Arc Guardian.