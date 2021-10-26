All Shadow Ops Impromptu Tactical punchcard challenges and quests in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Another week of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 means that yet another NPC is being added to the map. This week, it is Shadow Ops, and she has all new challenges for us to complete in the game.

Each of Shadow Ops’ Impromptu Tactical punchcard challenges is worth 30,000 XP that will go toward your Battle Pass. This is good news, as some folks are struggling to level up their Battle Pass this season.

Visit a Guardian Tower (0/1)

Collect light ammo, medium ammo, and shells (0/3)

Cause shotgun damage to a Cube Monsters in the Sideways (0/2)

Get a headshot with a pistol. (0/2)

Eliminate an opponent with an SMG (0/1)

Most of the challenges for Shadow Ops’ Impromptu Tactical card are fairly basic and can be completed in any match. They mostly revolve around eliminations with specific types of weapons, or under specific circumstances.

You will need to make your way to the Sideways for one of them, and should probably make sure you have looted a shotgun before you do that, as they might be rare within the Sideways and from Sideways chests.