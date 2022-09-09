All Shooter weapons and variants in Splatoon 3
Good ol’ fashioned splatting.
The Shooter is the most basic main weapon type in the Splatoon series — you point and shoot ink with these auto-fire ink guns. However, the Shooter class has the highest number of unique weapons, with all of them having distinct properties. With differing range, damage, and fire rates, it will be tough to choose which one of these Shooters fits your playstyle, but it’s best to cycle through them to keep all of them Fresh. Here are the 13 Shooter weapons currently available in Splatoon.
Splattershot Jr.
- Unlock Level: 1 (Default)
- Sub Weapon: Splat Bomb
- Special Weapon: Big Bubbler
- Points for Special: 180p
The default weapon, the Splattershot Jr. will probably only last you for your first few matches until you unlock more weapons.
Splattershot
- Unlock Level: 2
- Sub Weapon: Suction Bomb
- Special Weapon: Trizooka
- Points for Special: 200p
With very average range, damage, and fire rate, this is a good starter weapon.
Aerospray MG
- Unlock Level: 5
- Sub Weapon: Fizzy Bomb
- Special Weapon: Reefslider
- Points for Special: 200p
The Aerospray’s fire rate is unmatched, so this is great for inking territory, though it’s not the most effective at combat compared to more damaging weapons.
N-ZAP ’85
- Unlock Level: 6
- Sub Weapon: Suction Bomb
- Special Weapon: Tacticooler
- Points for Special: 200p
The NES Zapper is back, with a good balance of range and fire rate to make up for its below average damage.
Splattershot Pro
- Unlock Level: 9
- Sub Weapon: Angle Shooter
- Special Weapon: Crab Tank
- Points for Special: 200p
While it fires slower than the standard Splattershot, the Pro makes up for it with range and damage.
Sploosh-o-matic
- Unlock Level: 9
- Sub Weapon: Curling Bomb
- Special Weapon: Ultra Stamp
- Points for Special: 180p
Great for close-range combat, this Sploosh-o-matic is a high firing rate killer.
.52 Gal
- Unlock Level: 11
- Sub Weapon: Splash Wall
- Special Weapon: Killer Wail 5.1
- Points for Special: 200p
The fire rate for .52 Gal isn’t the fastest, but it chips away at enemies easily at mid-range.
L-3 Nozzlenose
- Unlock Level: 13
- Sub Weapon: Curling Bomb
- Special Weapon: Crab Tank
- Points for Special: 200p
The L-3 is different in that it shoots out three-round bursts instead of automatic fire.
Jet Squelcher
- Unlock Level: 15
- Sub Weapon: Angle Shooter
- Special Weapon: Ink Vac
- Points for Special: 200p
The Jet Squelcher has such good range that it might as well be a sniper rifle; get some high ground and pelt enemies with ink.
Splash-o-matic
- Unlock Level: 16
- Sub Weapon: Burst Bomb
- Special Weapon: Crab Tank
- Points for Special: 200p
The Splash-o-matic trades damage for a longer range.
.96 Gal
- Unlock Level: 17
- Sub Weapon: Sprinkler
- Special Weapon: Ink Vac
- Points for Special: 200p
The .96 Gal is more powerful than the .52 Gal, while having an extremely low firing rate.
Squeezer
- Unlock Level: 19
- Sub Weapon: Splash Wall
- Special Weapon: Trizooka
- Points for Special: 200p
The Squeezer is also a good Shooter for zoning and keeping distance, albeit with a bit more firepower behind it.
H-3 Nozzlenose
- Unlock Level: 24
- Sub Weapon: Point Sensor
- Special Weapon: Tacticooler
- Points for Special: 200p
Compared to the L-3, the H-3 Nozzlenose has a higher range and damage, while time in between bursts is longer.