All Shooter weapons and variants in Splatoon 3

The Shooter is the most basic main weapon type in the Splatoon series — you point and shoot ink with these auto-fire ink guns. However, the Shooter class has the highest number of unique weapons, with all of them having distinct properties. With differing range, damage, and fire rates, it will be tough to choose which one of these Shooters fits your playstyle, but it’s best to cycle through them to keep all of them Fresh. Here are the 13 Shooter weapons currently available in Splatoon.

Related: How Weapon Freshness works in Splatoon 3

Splattershot Jr.

Unlock Level: 1 (Default)

Sub Weapon: Splat Bomb

Special Weapon: Big Bubbler

Points for Special: 180p

The default weapon, the Splattershot Jr. will probably only last you for your first few matches until you unlock more weapons.

Splattershot

Unlock Level: 2

Sub Weapon: Suction Bomb

Special Weapon: Trizooka

Points for Special: 200p

With very average range, damage, and fire rate, this is a good starter weapon.

Aerospray MG

Unlock Level: 5

Sub Weapon: Fizzy Bomb

Special Weapon: Reefslider

Points for Special: 200p

The Aerospray’s fire rate is unmatched, so this is great for inking territory, though it’s not the most effective at combat compared to more damaging weapons.

N-ZAP ’85

Unlock Level: 6

Sub Weapon: Suction Bomb

Special Weapon: Tacticooler

Points for Special: 200p

The NES Zapper is back, with a good balance of range and fire rate to make up for its below average damage.

Splattershot Pro

Unlock Level: 9

Sub Weapon: Angle Shooter

Special Weapon: Crab Tank

Points for Special: 200p

While it fires slower than the standard Splattershot, the Pro makes up for it with range and damage.

Sploosh-o-matic

Unlock Level: 9

Sub Weapon: Curling Bomb

Special Weapon: Ultra Stamp

Points for Special: 180p

Great for close-range combat, this Sploosh-o-matic is a high firing rate killer.

Related: All weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3

.52 Gal

Unlock Level: 11

Sub Weapon: Splash Wall

Special Weapon: Killer Wail 5.1

Points for Special: 200p

The fire rate for .52 Gal isn’t the fastest, but it chips away at enemies easily at mid-range.

L-3 Nozzlenose

Unlock Level: 13

Sub Weapon: Curling Bomb

Special Weapon: Crab Tank

Points for Special: 200p

The L-3 is different in that it shoots out three-round bursts instead of automatic fire.

Jet Squelcher

Unlock Level: 15

Sub Weapon: Angle Shooter

Special Weapon: Ink Vac

Points for Special: 200p

The Jet Squelcher has such good range that it might as well be a sniper rifle; get some high ground and pelt enemies with ink.

Splash-o-matic

Unlock Level: 16

Sub Weapon: Burst Bomb

Special Weapon: Crab Tank

Points for Special: 200p

The Splash-o-matic trades damage for a longer range.

.96 Gal

Unlock Level: 17

Sub Weapon: Sprinkler

Special Weapon: Ink Vac

Points for Special: 200p

The .96 Gal is more powerful than the .52 Gal, while having an extremely low firing rate.

Squeezer

Unlock Level: 19

Sub Weapon: Splash Wall

Special Weapon: Trizooka

Points for Special: 200p

The Squeezer is also a good Shooter for zoning and keeping distance, albeit with a bit more firepower behind it.

H-3 Nozzlenose

Unlock Level: 24

Sub Weapon: Point Sensor

Special Weapon: Tacticooler

Points for Special: 200p

Compared to the L-3, the H-3 Nozzlenose has a higher range and damage, while time in between bursts is longer.