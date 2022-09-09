All weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3

Like most online shooter games, Splatoon 3 will give you the opportunity to unlock weapons as you progress through the multiplayer mode. Gaining XP will have you level up, and leveling up will allow you to buy more weapons from Sheldon in the Ammo Knights store. Once you enter the store, you can buy available weapons for Sheldon Licenses. Below are the levels you need to be at to unlock every weapon in Splatoon 3 at launch.

Required level for Splatoon 3 weapons

Image via Nintendo

At launch, Splatoon 3 has 53 weapons to unlock from Ammo Knights via 1 Sheldon License each. Remember that you can speed up Sheldon’s yammering about each weapon by holding ZR while he speaks. You can also use Golden Sheldon Licenses earned from importing Splatoon 2 data (or four regular Sheldon Licenses) to unlock any weapon regardless of your level.