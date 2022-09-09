All weapon unlock levels in Splatoon 3
Time to start the grind.
Like most online shooter games, Splatoon 3 will give you the opportunity to unlock weapons as you progress through the multiplayer mode. Gaining XP will have you level up, and leveling up will allow you to buy more weapons from Sheldon in the Ammo Knights store. Once you enter the store, you can buy available weapons for Sheldon Licenses. Below are the levels you need to be at to unlock every weapon in Splatoon 3 at launch.
Required level for Splatoon 3 weapons
At launch, Splatoon 3 has 53 weapons to unlock from Ammo Knights via 1 Sheldon License each. Remember that you can speed up Sheldon’s yammering about each weapon by holding ZR while he speaks. You can also use Golden Sheldon Licenses earned from importing Splatoon 2 data (or four regular Sheldon Licenses) to unlock any weapon regardless of your level.
- Level 1 (Default)
- Splattershot Jr.
- Level 2
- Splattershot
- Splat Roller
- Splat Charger
- Level 3
- Splat Dualies
- Blaster
- Slosher
- Level 4
- Octobrush
- Heavy Splatling
- Tri-Stringer
- Level 5
- Aerospray MG
- Splat Brella
- Splatana Wiper
- Level 6
- Carbon Roller
- N-ZAP ’85
- Level 7
- Inkbrush
- Rapid Blaster
- Level 8
- Classic Squiffer
- Dualie Squelchers
- Level 9
- Splattershot Pro
- Sploosh-o-matic
- Level 10
- Splatterscope
- Tri-Slosher
- REEF-LUX 450
- Level 11
- .52 Gal
- Range Blaster
- Level 12
- Dynamo Roller
- Mini Splatling
- Level 13
- Luna Blaster
- L-3 Nozzlenose
- Level 14
- Dapple Dualies
- Sloshing Machine
- Level 15
- Jet Squelcher
- Splatana Stamper
- Level 16
- Splash-o-matic
- Tenta Brella
- Level 17
- .96 Gal
- Dark Tetra Dualies
- Level 18
- E-liter 4K
- Undercover Brella
- Level 19
- Squeezer
- Bloblobber
- Level 20
- Flingza Roller
- Hydra Splatling
- Level 21
- Glooga Dualies
- Level 22
- Clash Blaster
- Level 23
- Bamboozler 14 Mk I
- Level 24
- H-3 Nozzlenose
- Level 25
- Goo Tuber
- Level 26
- Rapid Blaster Pro
- Level 27
- E-liter 4K Scope
- Level 28
- Nautilus 47
- Level 29
- Explosher
- Level 30
- Ballpoint Splatling