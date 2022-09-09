Every weapon in Splatoon 3 has a Weapon Freshness level. It’s an important stat to keep track of while playing the game, especially if you frequently swap between weapons, trying to find one that fits your overall playstyle. You may even swap out your weapons based on what your party members are using at the time. This guide covers everything you need to know about how Weapon Freshness works in Splatoon 3.

Weapon Freshness in Splatoon 3, explained

Weapon Freshness is Splatoon 3’s way of showing your mastery with a weapon. The more you use it in matches and successfully defeat players, the more Freshness you receive. You want to reach this higher level because you will earn more in-game currency and items following the end of matches when you use that weapon. If this weapon receives enough Freshness levels, you can also stow it away in your locker to have it on display.

Other bonuses for leveling up a weapon’s Freshness include earning Sheldon Licenses and badges for Splashtags. When you first begin playing Splatoon 3, we recommend playing around with the many weapons to find the ones that fit your playstyle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find a pairing you’re comfortable with, go through other game modes with your friends and use every excuse to level up that weapon. The more Freshness it has, the more rewards you receive in the long run. However, level up other weapons to remain flexible on your character. You don’t want to be stuck with a particular weapon for every match.

You can view a weapon’s Freshness level by heading to the Equip menu, examining your weapons, and then clicking on the ones you’ve purchased. Hit the ZL button to open up the information menu about that weapon and flip the page. The Freshness level will be at the top.