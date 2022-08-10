All shopkeepers and NPCs in Splatoon 3

While the main focus of Splatoon 3 will be on its inky battles, gearing yourself up with the proper weapons and gear will give you the edge while painting the area. If you want to change your loadout, you will need to purchase new gear from one of the game’s storekeepers. Here is every shopkeeper and NPC in Splatoon 3’s Splatsville and the services that they can offer you.

All Splatoon 3 NPCs and shopkeepers

Gnarly Eddy and Nails – Naut Couture

Image via Nintendo

Gnarly Eddy is the laidback shopkeeper of the headgear shop in Splatoon 3. Sitting behind him is his good buddy Nails the Snail, who will also pipe up when something needs to be said. You can buy hats, glasses, and other headgear from them.

Harmony – Hotlantis

Image via Nintendo

Harmony doesn’t actually work for Hotlantis, but the owner isn’t around, so she decided to step in. Hotlantis is a general store that offers a wide range of items including decorations for your locker and more.

Jel La Fleur – Man’-o-Wardrobe

Image via Nintendo

Jel La Fleur is the tops store salesman. You can buy various shirts and jackets from this old-fashioned fashion aficionado.

Mr. Coco – Crush Station

Image via Nintendo

Mr. Coco is the store owner of Crush Station, your stop when you need new shoes, sandals, or other footwear. He’s a big guy that appears to love working out.

Murch

Image via Nintendo

Murch does not own a store, but he provides a useful service. If you want to change the abilities on any of your gear, you can talk to him. For him to change anything on your gear, you will need to give him Ability Chunks, which is a currency we are unsure of how to get at the time of this writing.

Sheldon – Ammo Knights

Image via Nintendo

Sheldon is the storekeeper for Ammo Knights, your main stop for new ink weapons. You can purchase new weapons from him by collecting Sheldon Licenses as you level up your player profile by participating in games.