All skins from the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass

A new season in Fortnite means plenty of new skins to earn through the new Battle Pass. This season, the Battle Pass will follow the same pattern as last season. Players can earn Battle Stars by completing challenges and playing the game, and those Battle Stars can then be spent on skins and items from the Battle Pass.

Below, you will find all the different character skins that are available this season as part of the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass. Last season it was quicker than ever to grab all the skins from the Battle Pass, so the new system seems to favor folks who cannot spend as much time in the game as others.

Charlotte

Toona Fish

Charlotte (Enchanted Spirit)

Kor

Kor Trenchcoat

Fabio Sparkleman

Kor (Tactical Gray)

Fabio Sparklemane (Golden Crunch)

J.B Chimpanski