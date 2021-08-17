All skins in Fortnite Imposters

Fortnite is introducing a new Imposters game mode that is inspired by the highly popular Among Us. In the game mode, Agents will be trying to complete tasks and defend The Bridge, while Imposters will be looking to sow dissent and destroy as much as they can.

As always, the game will boil down to just how slick you can be at making players believe that any bodies they discovered have nothing to do with you, and to do that you will need to cast doubt on other people in the game. You’ll be referred to other players primarily as their skin color, so the different skin colors are quite important.

Players will need to work as a group to expose the Imposter, and you’ll never know who is working against you in their attempts to destroy the Bridge.

Below, you can see all the default skins that are in the game.

Yellow

Dark Green

Red

Orange

Turquoise

Light Green

Dark Blue

Pink

Purple

Brown

White

Black

No matter what color you end up playing, your Agent will have a red tie, and Jonesy will always have his trademark blonde hair. There will be skin variant where the tie matches the color of the suit, but there are no details on how they are unlocked just yet.