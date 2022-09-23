All Slime types in Slime Rancher 2

Slime Rancher 2 resumes Beatrix LeBeau’s journey as she explores Rainbow Island, a mysterious place full of bizarre technology and jiggling slimes. As one would expect, many slimes from the series’ first game have returned in the second instalment, but there are also new ones to discover. If you are one of the slime enthusiasts and want to know about every slime in the game, we’ve listed them all below.

Every Slime type in Slime Rancher 2

Image via Monomi Park

Most of the Slimes in Slime Rancher 2 have already made appearances in the first instalment of the series. In total, there are 21 Slime types in the game, with 16 being from the previous game. Regardless, here are all the Slime types:

Returning Slime types

Boom Slime

Crystal Slime

Fire Slime

Gold Slime

Gordo Slimes

Honey Slime

Hunter Slime

Largo Slimes

Lucky Slime

Phosphor Slime

Pink Slime

Puddle Slime

Quantum Slime

Rock Slime

Tabby Slime

Tarr

New Slime types

Angler Slime

Batty Slime

Cotton Slime

Flutter Slime

Ringtail Slime

Slimes are an integral part of progressing in Slime Rancher 2. When fed with food, they produce Plorts which can then be used for generating money. It is also occasionally required for creating equipment and unlocking specific areas. Although you’ll start encountering Slimes from the get-go, some are rarer than others. That said, they all usually have happy faces and can often be seen stacking.

Most Slimes in the game have a favourite food which, when fed to the respective Slime, produces double Plort. Hence, it’s important to keep a tab of every Slime’s favourite food for double production.