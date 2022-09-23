How to increase health in Slime Rancher 2

Like most other games, Slime Rancher 2 includes health and damage as a not-too-stressful survival mechanic. Players don’t regularly lose health like in other games, though there are a couple of formidable enemies that novice Slime Ranchers should keep an eye out for, Tarr Slimes and Feral Slimes.

Tarr Slimes have returned in Slime Rancher 2, and they’re as ugly and bothersome as ever. For those unfamiliar with these troublemakers, Tarr Slimes are the product of a Slime interbreeding with other Slime varieties more than once. This occurs when, for example, a Pink Slime eats a Phosphor Slime Plort and becomes a Pink Phosphor Slime, but then eats another variety of Plort such as a Tabby Slime Plort.

Tarr Slimes can grow out of control, as their primary goal is to infect other innocent Slimes and turn them into Tarr Slimes. Tarr Slimes and Feral Slimes can damage Beatrix LeBeau, so increasing your character’s health is an important step in the early game. Players can improve their health by building and upgrading the Heart Module.

How to craft and upgrade the Heart Module in Slime Rancher 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like other craftable equipment such as the Jetpack and Dash Boots, players who want to build the Heart Module should head to The Lab below The Conservatory and visit the Fabricator shown above. This machine contains a list of all of the buildable equipment available to players and all of the materials needed for crafting.

What components are needed for the Heart Module upgrade?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Heart Module is perhaps one of the easiest equipment upgrades available in the early game. Players who want to increase their health can do so with the following items:

450 Newbucks

Ten Pink Plorts

If you’re having trouble staying alive after building the basic Health Module, you can return to The Lab to upgrade it even further.