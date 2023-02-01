All Star Days 2023 items in Ticker’s Shop in Warframe – full inventory and prices

The annual Valentine-themed Star Days event is back in Warframe. The event will begin on February 1 and run until February 15, giving players on all platforms plenty of time to get the items they want from the shop. Players can earn a fresh assortment of cosmetics and fan favorite items from previous events, such as the Eros Wings Ephemera and the Ticker Floof. This is all the Star Days 2023 items and how to unlock them in Warframe.

Every Star Days 2023 item

Ticker will have a complete list of Star Days items you can earn by trading in Debt Bonds. The Star Days 2023 event features new items and returning favorites. This is the complete list and costs for the event.

Screenshot Via Gamepur

Acceltra Solstice Skin – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Cherub Color Palette – 25 Familial Debt Bonds

Eros Arrow Skin – 1 Training Debt Bond

Eros Wings Ephemera – 35 Training Debt Bonds

Frostfall Ephemera – 5 Medical Debt Bonds

Ignis Wraith Blueprint – 25 Advances Debt Bond

Kuva Solstice Cloak – 5 Medical Debt Bonds

Left Hand of Eros emote – 10 Familia Debt Bonds

Neon Eros Wings – 10 Familial Debt Bonds

Protea in Action Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Revenant in Action Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Right Hand of Eros emote – 10 Familia Debt Bonds

Skiajati Solstice Skin – 5 Medical Debt Bonds

Star Days Deimos Glyph – 15 Medical Debt Bonds

Star Days Gauss Glyph – 5 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Grineer Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Gyre Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Helminth Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Kavat Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Lavos Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Necramech Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Ordis Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Star Days Ticker Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Snipetron Blueprint -10 Advances Debt Bond

Star Days Yareli Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

Ticker Floof – 10 Familial Debt Bonds

Xaku in Action Glyph – 10 Shelter Debt Bonds

How to unlock Star Days items in Warframe

The Star Days event is handled by Ticker in the open-world Corpus hub Fortuna. You can find it by visiting the Navigation tab on your ship and heading to Venus.

Screenshot Via Gamepur

Ticker will let you trade Debt Bonds for each item she has while the event is active. These Debt bonds are one of the primary rewards for doing Bounty hunts in the Orb Vallis open world. If you need currency for a specific item, head to Eudico. She will present a series of missions you can take. Each task will show you which Debt Bonds can be potential rewards for completing them.

Screenshot Via Gamepur

Make sure to run missions on Orb Vallis, earn Debt Bonds, and speak to Ticker to find the perfect Valentine-themed cosmetic. This event is limited, so run as many missions as possible before the Star Days event ends on February 15.