While battling as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok, there are a handful of stats you will need to manage as you progress through the game. You can modify these stats through minor upgrades and swapping out the armor you’re wearing when upgrading them. You’ll want to focus on particular armor choices based on your preferences. Here’s what you need to know about all stats and how they work in God of War Ragnarok.

All God of War Ragnarok stats and what they do

You’ll need six stats to keep track of while playing as Kratos. You can review them on the main screen while examining your weapons, armor, or skills. Each provides a benefit to you in and out of combat.

Related: All status effects in God of War Ragnarok and what they do

These are all the stats you have in God of War Ragnarok.