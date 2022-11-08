All stats and how they work in God of War Ragnarok
Keep track of all the stats you need to use in Ragnarok.
While battling as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok, there are a handful of stats you will need to manage as you progress through the game. You can modify these stats through minor upgrades and swapping out the armor you’re wearing when upgrading them. You’ll want to focus on particular armor choices based on your preferences. Here’s what you need to know about all stats and how they work in God of War Ragnarok.
All God of War Ragnarok stats and what they do
You’ll need six stats to keep track of while playing as Kratos. You can review them on the main screen while examining your weapons, armor, or skills. Each provides a benefit to you in and out of combat.
These are all the stats you have in God of War Ragnarok.
- Strength: Your strength will increase the damage of every attack or skill you use against an opponent. You must increase your strength if you plan to hit your enemies harder.
- Defence: This lowers the amount of damage you receive from all incoming damage. If you’re struggling against a particular opponent or having problems with a boss, increasing your Defence will allow you to take additional hits before losing your health.
- Runic: This directly affects all Runic abilities you have on Kratos. It increases their overall damage and increases the elemental status damage they inflict. The effects of these attacks will vary based on which ones you plan to use.
- Vitality: This is your overall health meter for Kratos. If you want to increase your maximum health, you will need to have more Vitality, and this stat also increases your Stagger Resistance.
- Luck: With higher Luck, you will gain additional rewards, and there’s the opportunity for more chance abilities to appear more often.
- Cooldown: The cooldown for your abilities will shorten by having a higher Cooldown number. You will want to increase this if you plan to use your abilities more often.