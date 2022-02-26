All status effects in Elden Ring and what they do

You’ll encounter many bosses and enemies in Elden Ring, many of which can do some pretty nasty things to you. These effects can quickly alter fights and leave you staring at the “you died” screen within seconds. Knowing what each effect does can keep you in the fight longer so you can continue adventuring. Here’s how all status effects work in Elden Ring.

What are the Status Effects

There are a total of seven status effects you can encounter in Elden Ring. Each works rather differently and several ultimately end in death. They can even work against your enemies if you find armor, spells, or weapons with the corresponding status effect attached to them.

Blight: Blight is a curse that fills up overtime. Once the meter fills up completely, you die instantly.

Frostbite: Frostbite stacks with each application of the effect. When its meter fills up, those impacted by it will take more damage, reduce damage mitigation, and their stamina will be temporarily slowed.

Hemorrhage: This effect, also known as Bleed, builds up with each application of the effect and can be caused by a weapon, spell, or skill. Once its meter is full, the effected party takes damage equal to a percentage of their max HP.

Instant Death: Also called Curse, this effect includes a meter that when filled, will instantly kill whomever it is applied to.

Madness: Madness builds up through repeated application of the effect as well. Once its meter is filled, the effect causes the target to take damage and lose Focus Points, leaving them unable to cast spells.

Poison: The Poison status effect builds up through repeated application of the effect. Once it reaches its climax, the target is damaged over a period of time.