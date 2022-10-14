All Stitcher Jim Journal locations in Sea of Thieves: The Herald of the Flame Adventure

As you dive into the Herald of the Flame adventure in Sea of Thieves, you’ll be tasked with chasing down the history of Stitcher Jim, who has reappeared with a vicious new makeover following the events of the Heart of Fire Tall Tale. To complete this new adventure, you must complete various tasks for Belle, including tracking down his elusive journal. If you’re struggling to find all three of Stitcher Jim’s Journal locations in the Herald of the Flame adventure, here is where to find them.

Stitcher Jim journals in Sea of Thieves Herald of the Flame adventure locations

The Herald of the Flame adventure in Sea of Thieves begins with players being sent to Belle, who wants them to track down more information about our old friend Stitcher Jim. Not all of these are required to complete the Herald of the Flame adventure, but they are necessary to complete all the deeds for the adventure and get a shiny new title for your troubles.

Journal Location #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve seen the first three visions of Stitcher Jim’s memories, you’ll head to the Ashen Reaches. Collect the Sun Vault Totem Key and use it to open the door marked with the Sun on the map Pendragon gave you. It will reveal an altar. At the base of the altar, you’ll see the first journal entry. Read it and continue with your quest.

Journal Location #2

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second of Stitcher Jim’s journal locations in the Herald of the Flame adventure is on Flintlock Peninsula within Flameheart’s Tomb. Follow the trail of visions of Stitcher Jim and Pendragon will appear to open the tomb for you. Inside, you’ll see a pile of skulls near the back of the tomb. The second journal entry will be here.

Journal Location #3

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to get the third journal in the Herald of the Flame adventure until Chapter 3. You’ll head to Molten Sands Fortress as part of your quest to track down Stitcher Jim. It lies within a vault that is only accessible after you’ve defeated the Herald of the Flame. Once they’re beaten, the barrier of flame will dissipate, and you’ll be able to enter the vault. The final journal entry in the adventure is on the southwest wall of the vault, near a hanging cage. Read it and complete the deed for the adventure, with all the renown and glory that comes with it.