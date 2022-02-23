Who is Belle in Sea of Thieves’ Shrouded Islands Adventure?

One thing that every Sea of Thieves fan will eventually notice is that surprisingly little detail, lore, or back story have been given for Belle, one of the core characters in the game’s marketing.

Being one of the faces of Sea of Thieves since before launch, Belle has been a subject of befuddlement among the Sea of Thieves player base simply because the game hasn’t given them much of anything as to what she’s about. Luckily with the release of the Shrouded Islands Adventure, fans can find the details on Belle’s origin, kind of.

The Shrouded Islands Adventure sets Sea of Thieves players on the hunt to answer why a mysterious shroud of fog has rolled over some of the game’s islands. The adventure opens in a cutscene with Pirate Lord Ramsey boomingly warning of evil stirring over the Sea of Thieves before Belle rolls in from stage left to say that she’ll handle this new threat.

Belle means that she’ll be the main quest giver for players looking to complete the Shrouded Islands Adventure. While the bulk of the adventurer’s storytelling is in the scenes played out by the phantoms after the player lights the lanterns in Shipwreck Bay, we are treated to at least a few hints on what exactly is going on with Belle.

While it isn’t much, Belle does directly reference her journeys crossing the Sea of the Damned. Connecting this to her ghostly appearance, it’s safe to assume that Belle is a sort of interloper between the Sea of Thieves and the Damned. Belle also references that the Soulflame Captain the player fight in the adventure is seeking to weaken the border between the world of the living and the dead implying she has an alliance with the living in the Sea of Thieves.

While it isn’t much to go off as for why Belle is her spooky self, it is the first drip in the bucket of lore that’s sure to be expanded on in later Sea of Thieves Adventures.